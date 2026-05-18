Held captive, now missing? Manipur hostage crisis keeps tensions on the boil

Five days into the ongoing hostage crisis in Manipur, the whereabouts of six people that Naga groups say are missing in Kangpokpi district continue to be unknown, while the Kuki side maintains that they released all the hostages, leaving the situation in the state’s hills on the boil.

Amid tensions between Manipur’s Kuki and Naga communities, dozens of villagers from both sides had been abducted and held captive by groups on the other side in Kuki-Zo majority Kangpokpi district and Naga-majority Senapati district on Wednesday. After a day-long stand-off, both sides had released 14 such captive individuals each on Friday morning. However, the situation continues to remain volatile with 14 Kuki people continuing to be held by Naga groups in Senapati district, and Naga groups demanding the release of six people who they allege were taken captive by Kuki groups and remain missing.

“On Friday morning, we released all 14 people in our custody. The Naga groups are saying that there are six more people, but we have no information about these six people or their whereabouts. We are in touch with different groups and volunteers on our side, but have not received any news about whether they were detained by anyone. What we want is for the security forces and the government to do rescue operations on both sides. We are relying on the government taking charge,” said Kuki Inpi Manipur information secretary Janghaolun Haokip.

A security official in the state said that security forces and police are undertaking search operations in Kangpokpi and neighbouring areas to locate the six missing people.

“The Naga groups are holding 14 people hostage, and six Naga people are reportedly being held by Kuki groups, but they are denying that. So search operations are going on to find these six people who have not been accounted for,” said the official.

United Naga Council president Ng Lorho said, “It is a matter of great concern that nobody knows the status of these six people as of now. On Friday, 14 people on both sides had been released and exchanged, but since the status of six of our people is still not established, our people are still holding some of their people. We are mediating, and once the status of the six people is known, then we can decide on and take the next step.”

On Wednesday morning, the tensions in Manipur reached a new peak when three church leaders from the Thadou Baptist Association, Reverend Vumthang Sitlhou, Reverend Kaigoulen Lhouvum and Pastor Paogoulen Sitlhou, were killed in an attack on their vehicles while they were travelling from Churachandpur to Kangpokpi.

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It was shortly after information of that attack surfaced and Kuki groups began alleging that armed Naga groups were responsible for it that some residents of Konsakhul, a Liangmai Naga village in Kangpokpi district, were abducted and held by Kuki groups. In turn, Naga groups similarly captured at least 23 people in Senapati district and more in parts of Kangpokpi.

According to Naga groups, all six who remain missing are men, five of whom are residents of Konsakhul village. They have identified one of them as Reverend Manu Thiumai, a pastor in a neighbouring village, Harup.

“The place from which they have been abducted is very close to the Leimakhong military station, which is the largest garrison in the state. The fact that they are still not able to trace them is a matter of great concern,” said Thotso, another leader with the United Naga Council.

On the other hand, Kuki groups have identified the 14 Kuki individuals being held by Naga groups as all men, 13 of whom are residents of Taphou Kuki, a village in Kangpokpi neighbouring Senapati. One of those held has been identified as a resident of neighbouring Hengbung village.

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“Three of those who are still being held hostage are students. None of those who are being held have anything to do with the conflict, and have been living alongside Naga neighbours all their lives,” said Thangtinlen Haokip, a leader with the Committee on Tribal Unity.

On Sunday evening, the Kuki students’ organisation, Sadar Hills, issued an “ultimatum” calling for the release of the 14 held captive within 48 hours, warning of a “widespread agitation”.

The current situation in the state, where the conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities has been continuing for three years, comes amid heightened tensions between the Kuki-Zo and Naga communities, which started in February this year in Ukhrul district and has been escalating ever since.