Held captive at Panchkula guesthouse, woman alleges rape by 40 men over 4 days; two held

A 21-year-old married woman from Chandigarh has alleged that she was raped by 40 men, including two policemen, for four consecutive days after being held captive at a guesthouse in Morni hills area of Panchkula district, police said Friday. They said two persons have been arrested so far in the case.

The two arrested, Sunil alias Sunny and Avtar Singh, who run Lovely Guesthouse at Morni, 32 km from here, were produced before a court on Friday and sent to judicial custody. According to the victim, the two had taken her with them on July 15, offering her a job in their guesthouse, where she was held captive and raped before she managed to escape on July 18.

The victim first told her husband about the incident and approached Morni police post, but nobody took her complaint. She then approached the Women Police Station in Sector 5, Panchkula. Officers there referred her to Chandigarh. She finally lodged a complaint with Chandigarh Police on Thursday, after which she was medically examined and a case of gangrape was registered. The Chandigarh Police got her statement recorded before the Judicial Magistrate under Section 164 CrPC.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Police suspended Morni police post-in-charge ASI Mangay Ram, constable Pradeep Kumar and ASI Saraswati of Women police station, Panchkula. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the case. “CCTV footage of the spot where the crime took place shall be examined. Guilty shall not be spared. We are also investigating why the case was not registered in Panchkula,” said Panchkula DCP Rajender Kumar Meena.

The victim told the police that her husband, a tailor, knew Sunny and Avtar. “Sunny told my husband that since we had financial problems, he would keep me in his guesthouse as a front desk manager for a salary of Rs 12,000,” she said in her complaint.

On Sunny’s offer, the victim’s husband dropped her at Ramgarh around 2 pm on July 15. Sunny and Avtar were waiting there in their car and took her along with them.

“When we reached the guesthouse, Sunny gave me something to drink. I fell unconscious. When I regained consciousness, I realised I had been repeatedly raped… At least 10-12 persons raped me daily till July 18 evening, when I managed to escape,” the victim said in her complaint.

DSP (East), Chandigarh Police, Satish Kumar, said, “It is not yet clear how she escaped from the guesthouse and reached Panchkula. We are investigating all these details.”

