Held by Iran last December, eight Indian sailors on way home

Of the 16 Indians on board, eight returned on February 11 following the Delhi High Court’s intervention. For the remaining eight, the crisis in West Asia and strikes on Iran have meant delays and continuing uncertainty.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
3 min readNew DelhiMar 24, 2026 05:55 AM IST
Held by Iran last Dec, eight Indian sailors on way homeMT Valiant Roar had been detained on suspicion of smuggling diesel.
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It has been a long wait for the family of Captain Vijay Kumar. On Sunday, Captain Vijay Kumar and seven other Indian seafarers boarded taxis from Bandar Abbas, Iran, to head towards the Armenian border — nearly 2,000 km away — in a bid to return home.

Kumar’s expected return in a few weeks comes nearly four months after his ship, MT Valiant Roar, was detained off the UAE coast near Dibba port by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The vessel was detained on December 8 on suspicion of smuggling diesel from Iran.

Of the 16 Indians on board, eight returned on February 11 following the Delhi High Court’s intervention. For the remaining eight, the crisis in West Asia and strikes on Iran have meant delays and continuing uncertainty.

“On February 27, Vijay and the seven others signed their release papers and we were ecstatic that they will be returning soon, after completing the documentation processes from the Indian Embassy-side within the next 3-4 days. But on February 28 the war broke out and they were stuck. He had been hopeful but on the day he cursed his fate,” Vinod Panwar, Vijay’s cousin, in Noida tells The Indian Express.

The uncertain wait

The UAE-based vessel was intercepted in international waters off Dibba on December 8, 2025, by the IRGC. It was reportedly detained on suspicion of smuggling 6,000 tonnes of diesel, though official records showed it was carrying very low sulphur fuel oil.

“On December 8, at around 2-3 pm, I received a short Whatsapp message from Vijay saying ‘we’re being chased/detained by the naval forces’ but he could not say which country’s Navy, and we had no further details,” says Vinod. “I immediately started making calls to find out the details of his vessel and the operator.”

The family alerted the operator in Dubai, but it adopted a “wait and watch” approach, he says.

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“We had no communication channels with the seafarers. The impasse continued for nearly two weeks as I started reaching out to various authorities including various Embassies and ministries. Two weeks later, he called from a phone he accessed through the naval guard and he wanted to know what was going on. They also did not know why they had been detained. I reassured him at the time even as we were not getting any response,” says Vinod.

Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

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