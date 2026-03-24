Held by Iran last December, eight Indian sailors on way home

It has been a long wait for the family of Captain Vijay Kumar. On Sunday, Captain Vijay Kumar and seven other Indian seafarers boarded taxis from Bandar Abbas, Iran, to head towards the Armenian border — nearly 2,000 km away — in a bid to return home.

Kumar’s expected return in a few weeks comes nearly four months after his ship, MT Valiant Roar, was detained off the UAE coast near Dibba port by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The vessel was detained on December 8 on suspicion of smuggling diesel from Iran.

Of the 16 Indians on board, eight returned on February 11 following the Delhi High Court’s intervention. For the remaining eight, the crisis in West Asia and strikes on Iran have meant delays and continuing uncertainty.