After heavy snowfall in Himachal, apple orchardists issued advisory to strengthen upcoming crops

The advisory advised the orchardists to prepare a basin (tauliya) around the tree trunk, ensuring that no digging is done within at least one foot of the trunk to prevent water seepage or wounds that could damage the main roots.

himachal pradeshThe Parashar Rishi Temple and lake are covered in snow amid snowfall, in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh, Friday (PTI)

After a heavy spell of snowfall in Shimla and high hilly areas, the Department of Horticulture issued an advisory for the apple orchardists to follow scientific management of their orchards on Saturday. The advisory stressed the scientific management at this stage will improve the root health and strengthen the upcoming crops. The advisory advised the orchardists to prepare a basin (tauliya) around the tree trunk, ensuring that no digging is done within at least one foot of the trunk to prevent water seepage or wounds that could damage the main roots.

Vinay Singh, director, Department of Horticulture, Himachal Pradesh, said that following the recent rainfall and snowfall, soil moisture conditions in orchards have become favourable. “Approximately 100 kg of well-decomposed farmyard manure per plant (or the quantity available with the grower) or 5 kg of vermicompost should be uniformly spread away from the trunk and incorporated into the soil. If the soil test report recommends Single Super Phosphate (SSP), it should be applied by making a circular trench about 1.5 feet away from the trunk and then covered with soil. Similarly, if potash is recommended in the soil test, it should be applied at 1.5 feet from the trunk and mixed into the soil in areas located between 5,000 and 7,000 feet above the mean sea level,” the director said.

He emphasised that all fertilisers must be applied strictly as per soil test recommendations to avoid unnecessary expenditure and to ensure balanced nutrition for plants.

Meanwhile, orchardist and horticulture expert Kushal Mehta says, “After rainfall and snowfall, proper field layout is essential before establishing a new orchard. As per rootstock recommendations, for MM111, M7, and MM106, the spacing should be 2 metres between plants and 3 metres between rows, while for M9 rootstock, 1 metre between plants and 3 metres between rows is appropriate.”

ALSO READ | Kashmir, Himachal turn into winter wonderland as fresh snow blankets region | Watch

“After layout, pit or trench digging should be undertaken. Where soil conditions are good and free from stones, pits or trenches of 3 feet depth and 3 feet width should be prepared, keeping topsoil and subsoil separate to ensure correct refilling order. In stony areas, digging should continue until stones are removed or to a minimum depth of 4 feet,” he added.

The orchardists were urged to procure high-quality, low-chilling varieties suitable for changing climatic conditions from the nearest progency-cum-demonstration orchards (PCDOs) which are the departmental nurseries or by contacting the nearest Horticulture Extension Officer, Horticulture Development Officer, Subject Matter Specialist (Horticulture), or Deputy Director of Horticulture.

The officials maintained that the growers are advised to obtain a purchase bill while buying planting material to avail benefits under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), under which a subsidy of up to Rs 3,75,000 per hectare is available for establishing orchards under high-density planting systems.

