After heavy snowfall in Himachal, apple orchardists issued advisory to strengthen upcoming crops

After a heavy spell of snowfall in Shimla and high hilly areas, the Department of Horticulture issued an advisory for the apple orchardists to follow scientific management of their orchards on Saturday. The advisory stressed the scientific management at this stage will improve the root health and strengthen the upcoming crops. The advisory advised the orchardists to prepare a basin (tauliya) around the tree trunk, ensuring that no digging is done within at least one foot of the trunk to prevent water seepage or wounds that could damage the main roots.

Vinay Singh, director, Department of Horticulture, Himachal Pradesh, said that following the recent rainfall and snowfall, soil moisture conditions in orchards have become favourable. “Approximately 100 kg of well-decomposed farmyard manure per plant (or the quantity available with the grower) or 5 kg of vermicompost should be uniformly spread away from the trunk and incorporated into the soil. If the soil test report recommends Single Super Phosphate (SSP), it should be applied by making a circular trench about 1.5 feet away from the trunk and then covered with soil. Similarly, if potash is recommended in the soil test, it should be applied at 1.5 feet from the trunk and mixed into the soil in areas located between 5,000 and 7,000 feet above the mean sea level,” the director said.