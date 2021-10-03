Heavy showers across south India for next 3 days: IMD

Many parts of south India will witness heavy showers over the next three days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest weather bulletin. With the severe cyclonic storm Shaheen steadily shifting towards Oman, states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and coastal Karnataka are likely to receive heavy to very heavy falls from today onwards, the IMD predicted.

Places along the Konkan coast, including parts of Maharashtra and Goa are also likely to receive heavy rainfall between 3-6 October.

Landslide in Kasargod hills

In Kerala, the Central Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains in the state till Tuesday. On Sunday, a yellow alert was imposed in several districts, including Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

In Northern Kerala, heavy rains resulted in floods in several places. Traffic was disrupted along the Kozhikode-Wayanad road on Saturday. Meanwhile, a landslide occurred in Kasargod hills.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms in south Tamil Nadu

Heavy to very heavy showers accompanied by thunder showers are expected in parts of south Tamil Nadu, including Coimbatore, Salem, Dharmpuri and Perambalur, IMD Chennai warned.

A few parts on the coast and interior areas in north Tamil Nadu will receive heavy rain tomorrow, the state weather department said.

Meanwhile, most parts of Karnataka will experience heavy rainfall and thundershowers over the next 24 hours. The weather conditions will persist for the next two days, IMD said.

The weather department on Sunday said that Cyclone Shaheen is likely to cross the Oman coast during the early hours of October 4 “as a cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph”. Authorities in Oman urged thousands of residents in coastal areas to leave their homes and head to emergency shelters on Saturday as the Gulf state braced for tropical storm Shaheen to intensify into a category 1 tropical cyclone.

Meanwhile in North India, the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Bihar, West Bengal and Assam.