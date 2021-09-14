Heavy rain: Three dead, over 3,000 evacuated in Odisha

Three people died while over 3,800 people were evacuated from various low-lying areas as heavy rain lashed Odisha on Sunday. According to the government, 19.3 lakh people from 11 districts have been affected.

“Two people died in Kendrapara after a wall collapsed and one person died in Khordha district due to drowning. A detailed investigation is underway,” Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena said.

State capital Bhubaneswar and temple town Puri broke their own records since Saturday owing to a deep depression over the north coastal Odisha. Between Saturday morning and Monday, Puri recorded 329 mm rainfall, said to be highest single-day rain in September, since 1934 when it received 210.8 mm rainfall. Bhubaneswar on the other hand recorded 193 mm rainfall during the period, breaking a six-decade record of 163 mm rainfall in 1958.

A red alert has been issued in seven districts until Tuesday morning. According to the Met department bulletin, the deep depression over the north coastal Odisha is moving west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph. “It is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards across North Odisha, north Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh during the next 48 hours. It is very likely to weaken into a depression during the next 12 hours,” the bulletin said.