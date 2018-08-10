Heavy showers in Delhi, traffic severely hit

Waterlogging causes traffic congestion in different parts of Delhi-NCR. (File) Waterlogging causes traffic congestion in different parts of Delhi-NCR. (File)

In a respite from the humid weather, national capital Delhi received moderate to heavy showers on Friday afternoon. Parts of NCR also witnessed mild showers. The Meteorological Department had forecast continuous rains through the day with the humidity levels rising to nearly 75 per cent.

The sudden showers resulted in traffic congestion in different parts of Delhi owing to waterlogging. Heavy rains were recorded in south Delhi, including Sarita Vihar, Lajpat Nagar and Saket areas, as well as central Delhi.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to reach 37 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will slide to 28 degrees Celsius, the MET department said.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, thereby resulting in a rise in the heat levels causing dry weather in the region.

