Heavy rains lash Uttarakhand, seven persons killed in Dehradun

Seven persons were killed and two others injured on Wednesday morning in separate rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun district. Incessant rains also saw a suspension bridge in Pithoragarh district’s Nachani area getting washed away.

In Dehradun’s Shastri Nagar area, a family got buried under debris after a section of their house caved in. Four of the family members — two men, one woman, and one child — died on the spot. Two children, who were injured, were rushed to a nearby hospital by the rescue teams.

Three other persons died in Dehradun after heavy rains lashed the city throughout Tuesday night.

In the Thal area of Pithoragarh district, 100 students of Saraswati Shishumandir school were safely sent home after water level in the Ramganga river began to rise.

As rains continue to wreak havoc in Pithoragarh, a total of 319 people from 74 families are currently residing in relief camps set up across the district.

Also, water levels in the Kali, Saryu, and Gori rivers in Pithoragarh are nearing the danger mark.

Roads blocked

The Rishikesh-Yamunotri national highway remained blocked in Uttarkashi. While in Tehri, the Mussoorie-Maletha national highway remained blocked due to landslides.

Till Wednesday afternoon, 13 roads (rural) in Dehradun district, 18 such roads in Pauri district, one such road in Almora district, three in Nainital district, and two in Champawat district remained blocked due to landslips. Also, two state highways in Champawat, and the the Kapkot-Pindari glacier road in Bageshwar remained blocked.

Weather forecast

The Dehradun Meteorological Centre has issued heavy rainfall alert in Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Champawat, Nainital, Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts for Wednesday and Thursday.

