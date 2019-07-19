Heavy rains lash Kerala as southwest monsoon gains strength

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala for the second day Friday as the southwest monsoon intensified in the state after a period of lull.

Advertising

According to the India Meteorological Department website, some places in Kozhikode and Idukki districts, where a red alert has been sounded, recorded around 14 cm rainfall in the past 24 hours ended at 8.30 am Friday.

Some places in Malappuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Kottayam districts received rainfall of over 12 cm, it said.

Minor landslips briefly affected traffic on the Ettumanoor-Peerumedu Road in Idukki district.

Advertising

Pilgrims visiting the famous Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala in Pathanamthitta district, which has been opened for the five-day monthly pooja, have been facing difficulties due to incessant rain.

“Due to heavy rain since yesterday, the Pamba area was flooded. But now the water is receding,” said a top official in-charge of Disaster Management Authority in Pathanamthita district.

Apart from Idukki and Kozhikode, the IMD has issued red alert for Wayanad from July 19 to 22, warning of rain in excess of 20 cm.

It has also issued red alert for Malappuram and Kannur districts for July 19 and Kasargod district for July 20.

“During these days, these districts are likely to receive ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ upwards of 20 cm,” an IMD official told PTI.

Landslides were reported in the Ettumanoor-Peerumedu Road which was cleared by the authorities concerned within an hour, after which it was opened for traffic.

Idukki District Collector H Dineshan told PTI all precautions to deal with any situation have been taken.

With the southwest monsoon intensifying, the IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts across various districts in the state.

Yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Kasargod districts.

The State Disaster Management Authority has asked all the departments to open control rooms at Taluk headquarters.

Meanwhile, four fishermen who went to sea from Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram district have not yet returned.

“There is no information about them so far,” police said.

Coastal police officials told PTI the sea was rough, making it difficult to conduct search operations.

“The rough sea is making it difficult to conduct search operations. However, our boats have already started the search operations.

Advertising

“We have contacted the Navy. It seems one of the Navy ships are somewhere nearby. They might also help. The Dornier aircraft is yet to arrive. It’s late probably due to bad weather,” the coastal police said.