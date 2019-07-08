Heavy rains make comeback in Mumbai, Delhi wakes up to humid day

Heavy rains returned to Mumbai on Monday affecting road and rail traffic and briefly disrupting operations at the city airport. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Konkan, Goa and north Madhya Maharashtra regions, including Mumbai, this week. The heavy downpour has been attributed to the cyclonic circulation persisting over south Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The metropolis and its adjoining areas earlier received heavy rains for four consecutive days in June end-early July, badly affecting normal life and disrupting rail, road and air traffic at that time. After that, the city had been witnessing sporadic rains in the last few days.

Hot and humid day in Delhi

Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed a hot and humid morning with the minimum temperature settling at 27 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average. The weatherman has forecast cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain or drizzle on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 38 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Despite monsoon arriving in Delhi on Friday, rainfall has been sparse, with only light showers recorded in several parts of the city so far. Officials said Delhi was expected to receive only light or moderate rain during the week.

The temperature, too, is expected to climb starting Friday. Monsson usually arrives in Delhi on June 29. This year, however, the rain was delayed by a week.

Heavy rains, thundershowers to last Uttar Pradesh

Monsoon made its presence felt in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, which received rains on Sunday. The weatherman has forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in the state for Monday. Rain/ thundershowers are very likely at most places in the state on July 8, 9 and 10. the MeT department said.

Rain accompanied by thundershower is most likely to occur at many places in Kerala and Lakshadweep also this week with the IMD issuing warning to fishermen in the area from venturing into the sea.

‘Orange’ alert for Himachal Pradesh

The meteorological department has also predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh Monday The Meteorological Centre, Shimla, has forecast rains in the plains as well as low and middle hills, and snowfall in the high hills from Monday till Friday.

It has issued an ‘orange’ warning for extremely-heavy rains on Monday and ‘yellow’ warning for heavy rains on Tuesday.

