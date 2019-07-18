Heavy rains hit Punjab under fruits, vegetables, retailers hike prices

TWENTY PERCENT of the area under vegetables in Punjab has been affected due to excessive rainfall in various parts of the state, particularly in Malwa region. The area under vegetables is 2.23 lakh hectares this year.

Shailendar Kaur, Director Horticulture, Punjab told The Indian Express, “It rained heavily Bathinda, Mansa, Muktsar, Ferozepur, and as per the field reports, nearly 20 per cent of the total area under vegetables and fruits has been affected.”

Retailers have increased prices of all vegetables irrespective of the fact that the vegetables with them had already been purchased at low prices. Vegetable fields were submerged under over 3 ft water.

Agriculture Department has indicated that there has been no loss to any variety of paddy crop, but farmers in Mansa said late varieties might get damaged.

Gora Singh Bhainibagha of Bharti Kisan Union from Bhainibagha village, said, “Early varieties of paddy have benefited because of rain and even electricity demand has fallen.”

Meanwhile Swantantar Kumar, Director, Agriculture, said, “Rainfall had been supportive for all varieties of paddy…officers have been directed to guide the farmers who are in panic.”

Amarjeet Singh, a vegetable grower in Ferozepur and member of Punjab vegetable advisory committee, PAU, said, “Though department is saying they will access damage after water recedes, vegetables of gourd family are likely to be damaged completely in Bathinda, Mansa, Muktsar.”

Farmers staged a dharna on the Muktsar-Kotkapura and Muktsar-Ferozepur road accusing the administration of doing little to drain water from paddy and cotton fields.