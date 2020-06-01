IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Mumbai, south Gujarat over next three days

Pre-monsoon drizzle in Mumbai (Express photo/Nirmal Harindran) Pre-monsoon drizzle in Mumbai (Express photo/Nirmal Harindran)

Konkan-Goa, Mumbai, and parts of South Gujarat will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next three days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its morning briefing today.

This will be under the influence of a depression, that currently lay 370kms south of Panjim, 690kms south-southwest of Mumbai and 920kms south of Gujarat coast.

“The well-marked low-pressure system intensified into a depression and will further intensify into a cyclonic storm during the upcoming 24 hours,” read the bulletin issued on Monday morning.

The cyclone, which is headed towards north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast, is likely to hit land by June 3.

A district-wise forecast, issued by the IMD, has put Palghar on “red alert” with the possibility of extremely heavy rain at isolated places for June 3 and 4. Mumbai and Thane, meanwhile, have been put on “orange alert” with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places. According to IMD, Mumbai, the three areas are likely to receive rain/ thundershowers on June 1 and 2.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy showers are very likely over Lakshadweep area, Kerala and coastal Karnataka on May 31 and June 1 under the influence of the storm, an IMD bulletin states. Heavy and extremely heavy rainfall is likely over south Gujarat, north Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Daman, Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli on June 3 and 4, it adds.

