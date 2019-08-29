Heavy rainfall in Vidarbha till end of August: IMD

After a brief break, rainfall ranging from moderate to very heavy has been forecast over Vidarbha, Goa and Konkan for the rest of the week, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials. Pune and nearby areas are expected to receive light rains until the start of next week.

Advertising

Marathwada sub-division is also expected to see a fairly dry week. IMD Pune officials said monsoon activity will see some revival during the remaining days of August. Konkan, Goa and north Karnataka are expected to see heavy rainfall till September 1.

Rainfall is also expected to return over the northern regions of Maharashtra and south Gujarat. “This will be under the influence of cyclonic circulation that has formed over Saurashtra and Kutch regions,” said an official.

A low pressure system is set to form and gain strength by Thursday, which will lead to widespread rainfall in India’s central regions. “As a result, east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha regions will record moderate to heavy spells,” the official said.

Advertising

Besides, an existing system lying over east Madhya Pradesh continues to persist over the region, adding to the conducive atmosphere for increased rainfall activity.

With rainfall reduced during the fortnight, Marathwada has entered the rainfall deficiency category (-29 per cent), while the other sub-divisions remain in either the normal or excess rainfall categories — Madhya Maharashtra (55 per cent), Konkan (34 per cent) and Vidarbha (-5 per cent) as of August 28.

With a fresh weather system likely to form over the Bay of Bengal, enhanced rainfall is forecast over the foothills of the Himayalas until middle of the first week of September, as per the Extended Range Forecasts issued by the IMD. During this period, the entire west coast is also likely to record heavy rains as the monsoon enters its final leg.