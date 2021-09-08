Heavy rainfall in Surat city, several areas inundated

Surat city witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday inundating several areas of the city. However, the other districts in South Gujarat received less rainfall.

The Ukai dam has been filled with water up to 73.77 per cent of its capacity and the water level is 12 feet below the danger mark.

The rainfall started from 2.00 pm onwards and continued for three hours in Surat with high-speed winds and lightning. Several areas in the city inundated throwing normal life out of gear. Surat Municipal Corporation officials and fire department officials were seen attending the rain-related calls. For three hours, the citizens have to remain inside their homes and offices, unless for urgent work.

According to Surat Municipal Flood Department, the rainfall measured in Surat city on Tuesday afternoon is 4 inches. Some of the talukas in Surat district received heavy rainfall — Umparpada 45 mm, Palsana 83 mm, Kamrej 60 mm, Choryasi 45 mm and Bardoli 35 mm.

Ukai dam sources, the water level in the dam recorded on Tuesday evening is 333.28 feet (345 feet danger mark), while the inflow of water is 63,867 cusecs, and outflow has been maintained to 6186 cusecs.

The gross storage of water in the dam is 5461.36 million cubic meters (73.67 per cent).

Superintendent Engineer of Ukai Dam, H R Mahakaal said, “We are still receiving a huge inflow of water from upper catchment areas in Madhya Pradesh and Maharasthra. The dams in both areas are filled with rainwater and they have started discharging it to Ukai. We have a sufficient quantity of water to cater to the year-long requirements for domestic use for the people of Surat, industrial use for Ankleshwar and Hazira, and irrigation purposes for the farmers of Surat, Tapi, Valsad and Navsari.