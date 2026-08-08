Delhi, northern states to see more rains today, red alert for some Haryana districts

Several states across the country are set to receive more rain on Saturday, with Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and some others expected to receive very heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued a red alert for some districts in Haryana, including Hisar, Fatehabad, and Jind. The red alert issued as of 10 AM on Saturday, was valid till 11:30 AM.

And Orange alert has been issued in 11 district across Delhi: North Delhi, North east Delhi, North west Delhi, Central Delhi, Shahadra, West Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, South Delhi, South East Delhi, South West Delhi.

Widespread rainfall is expected across several parts of India over the coming days, with fairly widespread to widespread showers likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Rajasthan, parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, the Northeast, Konkan and Goa, and several southern coastal regions. The IMD has also forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, coastal Karnataka and other regions during this period. The rain is expected to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in several areas, particularly across the Himalayan region, Northeast and southern peninsular India.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka, while Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places.

#WATCH | Heavy rain batters Delhi; Commuters face challenge as they wade through waterlogged roads in Sainik Farms area pic.twitter.com/6DnGGb3iUo — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2026

Rain likely to continue over several states till next week

In northwest India, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand is likely to witness isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 8, with heavy rainfall ( 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm) with thunderstorm & lightning expected to continue until August 11.

In Rajasthan, East Rajasthan may witness isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 8, while West Rajasthan is likely to receive heavy rainfall between August 7 and August 9.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | An ambulance is stuck in a waterlogged passageway under Noida’s Mahamaya flyover amid heavy rains across Delhi NCR today Ambulance driver Vijay Srivastava says, “We have been stuck here for the last half an hour. We have not received any help so far. The… pic.twitter.com/HqzYtGioDX — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 7, 2026

Across central India, Madhya Pradesh is expected to bear the brunt of heavy downpour till August 8. Chhattisgarh is also likely to get heavy showers during this period.

Eastern India is also expected to remain under active monsoon conditions. Odisha is likely to receive heavy rainfall till August 9 a red alert has been issued in Mayurbhanj for Saturday. The rest of the state will be under orange and yellow alert. Heavy showers are also forecast over West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim over the next few days.

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(Image: Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar/X) (Image: Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar/X)

In Northeast India, widespread rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Heavy rainfall is expected across the region until August 11, with Assam and Meghalaya likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Meghalaya is expected to continue witnessing heavy rainfall during the period.

Southern India is also set to remain wet. Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka received heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 7. Kerala is expected to continue receiving heavy rainfall through August 8, while heavy showers are also likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the next few days.The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds over several parts of southern, northeastern and northwestern India.

Looking ahead, the weather office said active monsoon conditions are likely to persist over several regions. Heavy rainfall is forecast over Uttarakhand till August 11, Northeast India for the next five to six days, Kerala and Karnataka through August 8, West Rajasthan till August 9, and Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh over the next few days.

The IMD has advised residents in affected areas to remain alert for waterlogging, localized flooding, landslides in hilly areas, and traffic disruptions due to the continuing spell of heavy rainfall.