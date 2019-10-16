Toggle Menu
Heavy rain over Tamil Nadu, as Northeast monsoon commences

"A cyclonic circulation lies off Karnataka coast. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places will occur over parts of Tamil Nadu, Pudducherry, Kerala, Mahe and Karnataka till October 20," IMD officials noted.

2019 monsoon saw the most delayed monsoon withdrawal ever over the country. (PTI/File)

Within a week of commencement, the Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the entire country on Wednesday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared.

Adding another uniqueness to this year’s monsoon, it is one of the fastest retreat realised in the recent years from the country.

The withdrawal had commenced on October 9 from Punjab and Rajasthan and subsequently from regions along the central and eastern India region during the week.

Simultaneously, IMD also stated in its afternoon forecast bulletinen that the Northeast monsoon has commenced over Tamil Nadu.

