Heavy rain, storms in Andhra and Odisha, trigger warning, sea bathing banned

The IMD has said that the deep depression is likely to move northwestwards.

The deep depression over parts of Andhra Pradesh, that brought heavy rains to the state in past days, has moved west-northwestwards and crossed the coast close to Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam district, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The met department said the weather system made landfall between 11 pm on Wednesday and 1 am on Thursday.

“The deep depression over north Andhra Pradesh coast moved slowly west-northwestwards with a speed of three km per hour during the past six hours and crossed the coast close to southwest of Kalingapatnam during 11 pm on September 23 and 1 am September 24,” the IMD said in a statement on Thursday.