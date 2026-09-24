Heavy rain, storms in Andhra and Odisha, trigger warning, sea bathing banned

The deep depression over parts of Andhra Pradesh, that brought heavy rains to the state in past days, has moved west-northwestwards and crossed the coast close to Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam district, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The met department said the weather system made landfall between 11 pm on Wednesday and 1 am on Thursday.
“The deep depression over north Andhra Pradesh coast moved slowly west-northwestwards with a speed of three km per hour during the past six hours and crossed the coast close to southwest of Kalingapatnam during 11 pm on September 23 and 1 am September 24,” the IMD said in a statement on Thursday.
The rainfall was accompanied by maximum sustained winds with speeds of up to 75 km per hour.
The Deep Depression over north Andhra Pradesh coast, moved slowly west-northwestwards with a speed of 03 kmph during past 06 hours and crossed the coast closed to southwest of Kalingapatnam during 2300 Hrs IST of 23rd and 0100 Hrs IST of today, the 24th September 2026, as a Deep… pic.twitter.com/Rrq36Sni11
— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 24, 2026
The deep depression further moved west northwestwards and lay centred at 5:30 am on Thursday over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, about 50 km west of Kalingapatnam, 80 km north northeast of Visakhapatnam and 170 km southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha.
Apart from Andhra, Odisha has issued a heavy rain alert for Puri for the next two days due to the deep depression. The Puri administration has alerted tourists by hoisting red flags and has banned tourists from bathing in the sea. Lifeguards have been deployed in various sectors along the beach.
Meanwhile, the met department said that the deep depression is likely to move “northwestwards initially maintaining the intensity of a deep depression for next the 12 hours”.
“Thereafter, it is very likely to move north-northwestwards and weaken gradually during the subsequent 24 hours,” it added.
According to the regional weather department, the deep depression will weaken into depression on Thursday and remain so till Friday. The depression will further weaken into well marked low pressure area on Saturday.
Vijayawada city in NTR district has been witnessing continuous rainfall since Wednesday morning, leaving several low-lying areas inundated.
Several schools in the city declared a holiday for the second day today.
Neighbouring Jharkhand has also issued an ‘orange’ alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in several cities, including Ranchi and West Singhbhum districts for 24 hours till 8.30 am on Friday.