Heavy rain lashes Odisha, more shower in next two days: Met

Sunday, August 26, 2018
The low-pressure area over the north-west Bay of Bengal, which is likely to become well marked by Monday, triggered rainfall in most parts of the state with heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places in western and interior region.

Published: August 26, 2018 2:59:42 pm
In view of adverse weather conditions, the MeT centre advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha coast and north-west Bay of Bengal.

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Odisha on Sunday due to a low pressure over the Bay of Bengal with the Meteorological centre forecasting more shower for the next 48 hours. The low pressure area over the north-west Bay of Bengal, which is likely to become well marked by Monday, triggered rainfall in most parts of the state with heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places in western and interior region, it said.

Under its impact, there would be heavy rainfall in Puri, Ganjam, Khurda, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Kalahandi, Boudh, Sonepur and Sundargarh districts in the next 24 hours, it said. Similarly, extremely heavy rainfall is on cards in Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Balangir, Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Keonjhar districts till August 28 it said.

In view of adverse weather conditions, the MeT centre advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha coast and north-west Bay of Bengal. Those who have gone for deep sea fishing have been asked to return to the coast.

As most parts of the state were lashed by rain since Saturday, heavy rainfall was recorded in several places in districts like Kalahandi, Boudh, Balangir, Mayurbjanj, Rayagada and Sundargarh.

