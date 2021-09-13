Heavy rain lashes coast of Odisha, IMD issues red alert

Extremely heavy rain lashed the coast of Odisha during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Since 8.30 am on Sunday, the rainfall recorded (till 5.30 am of Monday) at Puri was 325 mm, Paradip 206 mm and Bhubaneshwar 192 mm.

As per the latest updates provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression formed in the Bay of Bengal last evening had intensified into a deep depression. Around 5.30 am on Monday, the system crossed the coast of Odisha near Chandbali. This system is largely located over the northwest Bay of Bengal and is moving north-northwestwards. During its movement, it will cause very intense rain over Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Nayagarh, Khorda, Dhenkanal districts of Odisha on Monday. The IMD has placed these districts under ‘red’ alert for the day.

The system is expected to move along north Odisha and north Chhattisgarh during the next 24 hours before weakening into a depression.