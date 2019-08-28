Heavy rain in 6 districts, one feared drowned in Vadodara

Heavy rain lashed at least six districts in Gujarat with Chhota Udepur taluka receiving 271 mm rainfall till Tuesday evening, officials said.

Chhota Udepur, Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisagar, Surat and Vadodara districts have been receiving heavy rain since Monday evening, Met department said.

Following rain, several parts of Vadodara city experienced waterlogging. While the level of the Vishwamitri river was way below the danger mark, waterlogging in parts like Alkapuri, Akota, Harni, Sama and Sayajigunj exposed the VMC’s unpreparedness to handle the heavy rain despite having experienced two floods last month.

While Vishwamitri stood at 10.75 feet at 5pm, heavy rain in Halol taluka of Panchmahal have increased the level of water in Ajwa dam, which is overflowing at 212.90 feet.

Ajwa reservoir recorded a release of 12,800 cusec water into Vishwamitri river that intersects Vadodara city in six places. The taluka region of Vadodara also recorded 2.4 inch rain till 2 pm on Tuesday.

Similarly, Kadana dam in Mahisagar district recorded a release of over two lakh cusec wster, causing flooding of the Lunawada Ahmedabad connecting highway and bringing traffic to a stand still.

In Chhota Udepur, which received 271 mm rain between Monday morning and Tuesday evening, all major rivers were flowing way above their danger marks, flooding villages on their course. With Orsang, Kara, Heran and Ashwin rivers overflowing, gates of Sukhi dam were also opened and villages alerted. Pavi Jetpur and Kawant talukas in particular recorded 6 inch rain by afternoon. As MGVCL substations went under water in these talukas, the power supply was cut off for safety.

Chhota Udepur collector Sujal Mayatra said a few families living in low-lying areas along the Orsang river in Bodeli taluka were shifted to safety.

On Tuesday, three persons travelling in a car had a narrow escape when their vehicle washed away while crossing a flooded causeway near Nasvadi in rain-soaked Chhota Udepur district, the collector said, adding locals saved the passengers.

“Despite warnings, three occupants of the car insisted to cross the causeway. Their car was washed away due to strong water flow. The passengers were saved by locals,” said the collector.

In another incident, a car was washed away while crossing a flooded causeway over Dev river near Vyara village in Vadodara district, police said.

A Waghodia police station officer said they suspect that a lone person travelling in the car was feared drowned. An NDRF team was pressed into service to locate the car and the person feared drowned, he added.

The Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam, which is currently at 133.84 metres, released 4 lakh cusec water downstream through 23 open gates. The inflow into the dam is 5.5 lakh cusec due to heavy rain in the catchment areas. The Riverbed Powerhouse RBPH as well as the Canal Head Power house CHPH are functional.