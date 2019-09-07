Heavy rain forecast: PM Modi’s Nagpur visit postponed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Nagpur visit, scheduled for Saturday, has been put on hold due to inclement weather, a press statement issued by the MahaMetro, which is executing the project, on Friday stated. Modi was to inaugurate Reach 3 of Nagpur Metro and address a public meeting during his visit here.

The press release stated that due to the heavy rain forecast by the Meteorological department, the Prime Minister’s visit to Nagpur on September 7 has been cancelled. The new date for the inauguration of the Metro line is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, some videos, widely shared in the social media, claimed to have purportedly “exposed the under-preparedness” at one of Metro stations. The videos, accessed by The Indian Express, reportedly showed that water had accumulated at a station after heavy rainfall lashed the city Friday.

“About a week ago, the police had informally informed the CM’s office about under-preparedness at the Munje square station in Sitabuldi area. It is a very crowded place and hence it should be dropped from the (PM’s) programme. Today, heavy rains completely exposed it (the under-preparedness),” a senior police official told The Indian Express.

The PM was scheduled to take a ride of the Metro from Subhash Nagar station to Munje Square station on Reach 3 segment during his visit.