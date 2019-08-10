Heavy rain continues in Kerala, toll 28

Extremely heavy rain continued to lash Kerala, wreaking havoc in the northern regions of the state, where a series of landslides and flooding were reported for the second consecutive day. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that a hill in Malappuram district has come apart, and it is feared that 40 people are trapped under the debris. “So far, three bodies have been retrieved and two could be saved. Rescue operations are going on there even though accessibility to the landslide spot has been hamstrung by the adverse weather,” he said.

The state disaster management authority confirmed 28 deaths till Friday evening. As many as 738 camps have been opened across Kerala, offering shelter for 64,013 people from 15,748 families. The situation remained grim as the IMD predicted extremely heavy rain in seven districts, especially in the northern region, for the next two days. The CM said rain is likely to subside after Sunday, but may show its fury again in Kerala after August 15.

Shutters of seven small dams under the state electricity department and six others under the irrigation department were opened.

The situation in Wayanad, where landslides were reported, is likely to become worse when the shutters of Banasurasagar dam are opened. People in flood and landslide-prone areas should move to safe locations as per the direction of the rescue workers, he said. Road and rail connectivity have been badly hit.

The Met department has issued a red alert in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.