Gujarat: Heavy rain batters Vadodara

A 17-year-old boy was electrocuted as Vadodara was battered by heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

Several trains from Mumbai were stopped en route and passengers were stranded for hours as tracks were waterlogged.

The boy who was electrocuted has been identified as Kalusinh Mahida, who came in contact with live wire under the Lalbaug bridge in Vadsar area. He died on the spot.

In a late-night statement, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said in seven to eight hours after 2 pm, Vadodara city received 20 inches of rain. “Even as the rain has stopped now and the water is receding, Ajwa dam is overflowing and the level of Vishwamitri river has risen. If the level rises further and water comes into the city, I request people living on the banks of the river to shift out at least for one night,” according to a video statement issued by his office.

At least 13 children from the Bal Bharti school in Kishan Wadi area who were stranded were rescued by Wednesday evening.

“We have sent out an alert in the city and have asked all education institutions to be closed tomorrow. We are extending rescue wherever possible,” said Shalini Agrawal, District Collector and incharge Municipal Commissioner. MS University and several private universities will also remain closed on Thursday.