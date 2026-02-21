Heavy police deployment, dozens of arrests after communal tensions flare up in Jabalpur

Police personnel fire tear gas shells during a law and order situation following stone pelting near a Durga temple in the Sihora area of Jabalpur, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Tension flared up in Jabalpur's Sihora area after a Durga temple was vandalised, leading to clashes and stone-pelting between two groups. Police deployed a heavy force to bring the situation under control, and around 15 people have been arrested so far. (PTI Photo)

Communal tensions flared up in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, resulting in stone-pelting and violence in Sihora tehsil on Thursday night. The area then saw heavy police deployment and the arrest of 49 people.

According to police, violence began after a grill at a temple in Sihora’s Azad Chowk was allegedly broken. Following this, stone-pelting took place, and several people took to the streets armed with sticks.

The clash broke out around 40 km from Jabalpur city. According to police’s preliminary investigation, an argument between members of two communities over prayers at their respective places of worship happening at the same time spiralled into physical altercations, followed by stone-pelting that continued for nearly 20–25 minutes.