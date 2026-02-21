Heavy police deployment, dozens of arrests after communal tensions flare up in Jabalpur

Stone-pelting and violence took place in Sihora tehsil on Thursday night, and on Friday, protesters demonstrated near the police station

Written by: Anand Mohan J
2 min readBhopalFeb 21, 2026 08:00 AM IST
Jabalpur communal tension 2026, Sihora stone pelting today, Azad Chowk Sihora temple dispute, SP Sampat Upadhyay Jabalpur, Sihora police station protest, Madhya Pradesh communal violence Feb 2026, 49 arrested Jabalpur violence, Sihora temple grill damage, ASP Suryakant Sharma Jabalpur, Jabalpur flag march news, Indian express news, current affairsPolice personnel fire tear gas shells during a law and order situation following stone pelting near a Durga temple in the Sihora area of Jabalpur, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Tension flared up in Jabalpur's Sihora area after a Durga temple was vandalised, leading to clashes and stone-pelting between two groups. Police deployed a heavy force to bring the situation under control, and around 15 people have been arrested so far. (PTI Photo)
Communal tensions flared up in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, resulting in stone-pelting and violence in Sihora tehsil on Thursday night. The area then saw heavy police deployment and the arrest of 49 people.

According to police, violence began after a grill at a temple in Sihora’s Azad Chowk was allegedly broken. Following this, stone-pelting took place, and several people took to the streets armed with sticks.

The clash broke out around 40 km from Jabalpur city. According to police’s preliminary investigation, an argument between members of two communities over prayers at their respective places of worship happening at the same time spiralled into physical altercations, followed by stone-pelting that continued for nearly 20–25 minutes.

Police teams rushed to the spot late Thursday night and brought the situation under control. However, tension resurfaced on Friday afternoon when right-wing organisations staged protests outside Sihora police station, demanding action against those involved. Some protesters sat on the road, while incidents of vandalism were reported in the bus stand area, where a few handcarts were overturned.

Police personnel from more than 12 police stations were deployed, and flag marches were conducted to deter further unrest. Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhyay said, “CCTV footage from the area was being examined to identify those involved in the violence and further arrests were likely.” He said that while “the situation was under control, security arrangements had been tightened as a precaution.” Local authorities said normalcy had largely returned by Friday morning, but the atmosphere remained tense after fresh protests later in the day. Jabalpur ASP Suryakant Sharma said, “49 people have been arrested in a stone-pelting incident. FIR has been registered in the case. We have assured them of action.”

The administration has appealed to residents to maintain peace and avoid spreading rumours, warning that strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to disturb communal harmony.

 

