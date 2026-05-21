Heatwave to scorch 10+ states across North and Central India till May 26

A woman covers her face while walking along a road amid dusty winds and scorching heat during a heatwave, in Prayagraj, Monday, May 18, 2026. (PTI Photo)

North India is reeling under severe heatwave conditions, with Delhi recording its warmest night in May in almost 14 years on Wednesday.

An orange alert has been sounded for the capital city as the maximum temperature is likely to hit 46 degrees Celsius.

Which are the places facing heatwave conditions?

Apart from Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh are also likely to bake under heatwave conditions on Thursday (May 21) and then Sunday (May 24) to Tuesday (May 26), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin.

Rickshaw pullers take a rest and nap in their cycle rickshaws to escape the intense summer heat, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI photo) Rickshaw pullers take a rest and nap in their cycle rickshaws to escape the intense summer heat, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI photo)

West Uttar Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Odisha, Bihar, Rajasthan, and isolated pockets over Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will also feel the scorching heat over the next few days.