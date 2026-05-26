Northwest, central India swelter under extended heatwave spell, relief likely from May 29

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave conditions to prevail in central and northwest India during the next four to five days, and in east and the adjoining peninsular India during the next three to four days.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 26, 2026 08:54 AM IST
heatwaveA woman commutes through a two-wheeler placed with a hood used as a cover from heatwave on a hot summer day, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Friday, May 22, 2026. (PTI Photo)
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Intense heatwave conditions are expected to plague Northern and a few other parts of India for a few more days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the heatwave to prevail in central and northwest India during the next three to four days, and in east and the adjoining peninsular India during the next two to three days.

It will start cooling down only from May 29 with a drop in maximum temperatures as the heatwave finally begins to ease across central and adjoining northern peninsular, east and northwest India, except a few parts of Rajasthan.

Here’s the state-wise forecast of heatwave conditions in various parts of India

State/Region Dates on which the heatwave will prevail
Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh,  and Delhi May 25-28
Uttar Pradesh May 25-28
Rajasthan May 25-30
Madhya Pradesh May 25-29
Vidarbha May 25-29
Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam, Telangana May 25-28
Odisha May 25-29
Jharkhand May 25-27
Bihar May 25
Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh May 26-27

Apart from these, hot and humid weather conditions are expected to prevail over Saurashtra and Kutch during May 25 – 28; Konkan and Goa on May 25 and 26; Gangetic West Bengal during May 25 – 27; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal during May 25 -29.

Warm night conditions are also very likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana on May 25 and 26; and Vidarbha, Odisha, during May 25 to 27.

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