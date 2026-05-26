Northwest, central India swelter under extended heatwave spell, relief likely from May 29

A woman commutes through a two-wheeler placed with a hood used as a cover from heatwave on a hot summer day, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Friday, May 22, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Intense heatwave conditions are expected to plague Northern and a few other parts of India for a few more days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the heatwave to prevail in central and northwest India during the next three to four days, and in east and the adjoining peninsular India during the next two to three days.

It will start cooling down only from May 29 with a drop in maximum temperatures as the heatwave finally begins to ease across central and adjoining northern peninsular, east and northwest India, except a few parts of Rajasthan.

Here’s the state-wise forecast of heatwave conditions in various parts of India