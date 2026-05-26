Northwest, central India swelter under extended heatwave spell, relief likely from May 29

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Intense heatwave conditions are expected to plague Northern and a few other parts of India for a few more days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the heatwave to prevail in central and northwest India during the next three to four days, and in east and the adjoining peninsular India during the next two to three days.
It will start cooling down only from May 29 with a drop in maximum temperatures as the heatwave finally begins to ease across central and adjoining northern peninsular, east and northwest India, except a few parts of Rajasthan.
Here’s the state-wise forecast of heatwave conditions in various parts of India
|State/Region
|Dates on which the heatwave will prevail
|Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi
|May 25-28
|Uttar Pradesh
|May 25-28
|Rajasthan
|May 25-30
|Madhya Pradesh
|May 25-29
|Vidarbha
|May 25-29
|Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam, Telangana
|May 25-28
|Odisha
|May 25-29
|Jharkhand
|May 25-27
|Bihar
|May 25
|Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh
|May 26-27
Apart from these, hot and humid weather conditions are expected to prevail over Saurashtra and Kutch during May 25 – 28; Konkan and Goa on May 25 and 26; Gangetic West Bengal during May 25 – 27; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal during May 25 -29.
Warm night conditions are also very likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana on May 25 and 26; and Vidarbha, Odisha, during May 25 to 27.
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