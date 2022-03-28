Heatwave spell over several parts of India, light rainfall likely in northeast: IMD

Heatwave spells are expected to continue over several parts of northwest, central and west India over the next three-four days, the India Meteorological Department has said. In the northeast, the weather agency has predicted light to moderate rainfall during the next two days.

According to the IMD, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions were observed in many parts of west Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Some parts of Saurashtra-Kutch and isolated pockets of Jammu, Uttarakhand and west Madhya Pradesh, too, witnessed a heatwave spell.

The conditions are expected to continue over the western Himalayan region and Gujarat during the next two days. Western Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha region and Rajasthan are very likely to experience a heatwave spell over the next four to five days. Meanwhile, southern Punjab, southern Haryana, Bihar, Jharkhand, parts of Maharashtra and the Marathwada region, will witness heatwave conditions from March 29 to April 1.

A heatwave is recorded in the plains when the maximum temperature is 40 degrees Celsius or more, and if it is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above the normal.

In northeast India, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and winds is expected during the next two days, the IMD has forecast. Heavy rainfall is predicted over Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh on March 31 and April 1.

Thunderstorms and lightning may occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas on Monday. In Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and southern and coastal parts of Karnataka, light to moderate rainfall is likely during the next five days.

On Sunday, rainfall was witnessed at a few places in Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal and Sikkim.