Heatwave over Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat likely this week: IMD

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature over a location increases by 5 to 6 degrees from normal or rises above 45 degrees Celsius in the plains. Over the hills, the threshold is 30 degrees Celsius. (File)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of likely development of heatwave conditions over multiple states in the country lasting till the end of this week. Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and interior parts of Tamil Nadu will experience heatwave till Thursday.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature over a location increases by 5 to 6 degrees from normal or rises above 45 degrees Celsius in the plains. Over the hills, the threshold is 30 degrees Celsius.

Over the last two days, the day temperature over these regions have remained 2 to 4 degrees above normal and is expected to remain over 40 degrees Celsius till April 8. Nagpur (41 degrees Celsius) and Akola (42.5 degrees Celsius) remained hot on Tuesday.

Chandrapur and Brahmapuri areas in Vidarbha have been recording very hot conditions since last week. The maximum temperatures here have constantly remained over 40 degrees Celsius. On Monday, Brahmapuri was the hottest city in the country, recording a maximum temperature of 43.5 degree Celsius.

The Met department has forecast heatwave conditions over isolated places of Kutch and Saurashtra on April 9 and 10. This will be the second heatwave over this region in this season.