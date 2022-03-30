Heatwave to continue in Delhi, Rajasthan; light rain in Kerala, Northeast: IMD

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over parts of west and east Rajasthan as well as in west Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) daily weather bulletin. Parts of Delhi and Haryana, too, will experience severe spells of heatwaves, the IMD said.

Over the next five days, heatwave conditions are likely in parts of Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal. The IMD declares a heatwave when the maximum temperature reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or more in plains and at least 30 degrees Celsius or more in hilly regions.

Meanwhile, Northeast India is expected to receive light to moderate scattered rainfall during the next 24 hours, the IMD predicted. Under the influence of strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, is likely over the region.

Scattered rainfall and thunderstorms are predicted over parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka over the next five days.

With vast swathes of India witnessing blistering heatwaves, several states have issued alerts over the last two days. In Odisha, the state Met department warned of dry weather, adding that hot winds are likely to intensify from the northwest. The mercury can touch 43 degrees Celsius in some areas, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

The maximum temperature will gradually rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the next three days. It will be significantly above normal at many places during the next three-four days, PTI reported.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded its hottest day of the season with the maximum temperature settling at 39.2 degrees Celsius, the IMD said, warning that the mercury is expected to rise further. The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for the national capital, was recorded at 39.2 degrees Celsius, seven notches above the season’s average, according to PTI. The minimum temperature was recorded at 18.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.