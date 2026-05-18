Heatwave grips north and central India; mercury may touch 45°C in Delhi this week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of prolonged heatwave to severe heatwave conditions across large parts of northwest and central India over the next seven days, with Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha likely to witness scorching temperatures till May 24.

According to the IMD, isolated pockets of Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh and Madhya Maharashtra are likely to experience heatwave conditions on May 18, while Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Madhya Pradesh are expected to remain under heatwave conditions between May 18 and 24. Vidarbha is likely to remain affected till May 23, while Telangana may witness heatwave conditions between May 19 and 21. Bihar and Marathwada are expected to see heatwave conditions on May 18 and 19.

Severe heatwave warning for Uttar Pradesh

The weather office has issued a more severe warning for Uttar Pradesh, predicting heatwave to severe heatwave conditions over several pockets of West Uttar Pradesh from May 19 to 24. East Uttar Pradesh is also likely to witness severe heatwave conditions on May 19 and 20, with isolated pockets expected to remain under heatwave conditions till May 24. Warm night conditions have also been forecast over parts of west Uttar Pradesh on May 18 and 19.

The IMD said prolonged exposure to the sun and high temperatures could increase the likelihood of heat illnesses, especially among infants, the elderly and people with chronic diseases. It advised people to avoid heat exposure, stay hydrated and consume oral rehydration solutions, buttermilk and lemon water to prevent dehydration.

Delhi likely to remain under intense heat

Delhi is expected to remain under mainly clear skies over the next four days, with the maximum temperature likely to stay between 43 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius till May 21. The IMD has forecast heatwave conditions at isolated places in the national capital on May 19, 20 and 21. Strong surface winds reaching 20-30 kmph, gusting up to 40 kmph, are also likely during the daytime.

The weather office said Delhi witnessed a rise of around 1 degree Celsius in maximum temperature during the past 24 hours. Maximum temperatures were recorded between 42 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures remained between 25 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures already soaring across India

The IMD said maximum temperatures on Sunday remained between 40 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius across most parts of central India and adjoining north peninsular India, and many parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan and adjoining Haryana. The highest maximum temperature in the country was recorded at Banda in Uttar Pradesh at 46.4 degrees Celsius.

Temperature departures were markedly above normal by 5.1 degrees Celsius to 6 degrees Celsius over parts of West Madhya Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat region, while appreciably above-normal temperatures were recorded over Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi also reported temperatures above normal levels.

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Night temperatures too remained above normal in several states, including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, below normal or near normal over rest parts of the country.

Strong winds and thunderstorms in some regions

Even as north and central India reel under heatwave conditions, the IMD forecast thunderstorms and gusty winds over several parts of the country. Strong surface winds reaching 20-30 kmph and gusting up to 40 kmph are likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during May 18-24.

Scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is also likely over parts of northeast India, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal over the coming days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast over parts of northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

Monsoon advances further

In a parallel development, the southwest monsoon advanced further into parts of the southeast Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Monday. The IMD said conditions remain favourable for further advancement over more parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal during the next three to four days. The monsoon is likely to reach Kerala around May 26, with a model error margin of plus or minus four days.