No relief from heatwave for north, central India; Delhi sizzles at 46°C

Large parts of Central and Northwest India are expected to continue reeling under heatwave to severe heatwave conditions over the next 3 to 4 days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning that the maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi could touch in the range of 44°C to 46°C and 27°C to 29°C, respectively on Wednesday.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, severe heatwave conditions prevailed in many pockets of Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh, while isolated areas in East Uttar Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh also recorded extreme heat. Heatwave conditions were additionally reported from parts of Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Odisha, Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Delhi, Punjab among worst-hit regions

The weather office said Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are likely to witness heatwave conditions on 27 and 28 May, with severe heatwave conditions expected in parts of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha are also likely to face intense heat over the next few days.

Delhi is expected to experience mainly clear skies on Wednesday, with strong surface winds of up to 40 kmph during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 44°C and 46°C which is above normal for this time of the year.

Warm nights ahead

The weather department also warned of warm nights in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Telangana, reducing nighttime relief from the scorching daytime temperatures.

Hot and humid weather is also likely to prevail in parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Konkan and coastal regions of Saurashtra and Kutch over the coming days.

IMD ALERT · MAY 27, 2026 India Heatwave 2026 States Affected 19 Delhi Max Temp 44–46°C Severe Heatwave 6 Regions Relief From May 29 STATES SEVERITY RELIEF All Severe Heatwave Heatwave Hot & Humid Heavy Rainfall 1 Delhi SEVERE max today 46°C 2 Punjab SEVERE data n/a 3 Haryana SEVERE data n/a 4 Uttar Pradesh SEVERE data n/a 5 Vidarbha SEVERE data n/a 6 Chhattisgarh SEVERE data n/a 7 Rajasthan HEATWAVE data n/a 8 Madhya Pradesh HEATWAVE data n/a 9 Uttarakhand HEATWAVE data n/a 10 Bihar HEATWAVE data n/a 11 Odisha HEATWAVE data n/a 12 Telangana HEATWAVE data n/a 13 Coastal AP HEATWAVE data n/a 14 West Bengal HOT & HUMID data n/a 15 Tamil Nadu HOT & HUMID data n/a 16 Konkan HOT & HUMID data n/a 17 Saurashtra & Kutch HOT & HUMID data n/a 18 Northeast India HEAVY RAIN isolated Very Heavy 19 East India HEAVY RAIN isolated Heavy # STATE / REGION CONDITION ZONE DURATION NIGHT RELIEF 1 Delhi Severe Heatwave Northwest May 27–28 Warm nights 2 Punjab Severe Heatwave Northwest May 27–28 Warm nights 3 Haryana Severe Heatwave Northwest May 27–28 Warm nights 4 Uttar Pradesh Severe Heatwave East UP May 27–28 Warm nights 5 Vidarbha Severe Heatwave Central Ongoing — 6 Chhattisgarh Severe Heatwave Central Ongoing — 7 Rajasthan Heatwave West Raj Next few days — 8 Madhya Pradesh Heatwave East + West Ongoing Warm nights 9 Uttarakhand Heatwave North Ongoing — 10 Bihar Heatwave East Ongoing — 11 Odisha Heatwave East Ongoing — 12 Telangana Heatwave South Ongoing Warm nights 13 Coastal AP Heatwave South Ongoing — 14 West Bengal Hot & Humid Gangetic WB Coming days — 15 Tamil Nadu Hot & Humid South Coming days — 16 Konkan Hot & Humid West Coast Coming days — 17 Saurashtra & Kutch Hot & Humid West Coast Coming days — 18 Northeast India Heavy Rainfall Northeast Next 2–3 days Relief 19 East India Heavy Rainfall Adjoining NE Next 2–3 days Relief Peak Heat in Delhi Max 44–46°C. Clear skies, strong surface winds up to 40 kmph. Min 27–29°C — warm nights offer no respite. Thunderstorm Warning Delhi likely to see light rain and thunderstorms in the evening with gusty winds up to 60 kmph. Temperatures Drop to 35–37°C Delhi forecast to receive spells of light rain and thunderstorms through the day — markedly below normal for the season. Widespread Relief Expected Western disturbances and humidity likely to bring cloud cover, thunderstorms and rainfall across several heat-hit regions. Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Northeast and adjoining East India over the next 2–3 days, per IMD. Contrasts sharply with the heatwave gripping Central and Northwest India. Source: India Meteorological Department (IMD) · Data as of May 27, 2026 · Temperature figures for Delhi only; state-level data not available in source Express InfoGenIE

Rain, thunderstorms to bring respite

A gradual respite is expected May 29 onwards as western disturbances and humidity are likely to bring clouds, thunderstorms and rainfall over several regions.

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Delhi is likely to see partly cloudy skies with light rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday evening, accompanied by gusty winds reaching 60 kmph. By Thursday, the city may receive spells of light rain and thunderstorms through the day, bringing temperatures down to 35°C-37°C, which is expected to be markedly below normal.

Meanwhile, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Northeast and adjoining eastern India during the next two-three days, the IMD bulletin stated.

Advisory issued by IMD

In the wake of the sustained extreme heat conditions, the IMD has advised people to avoid exposure to the sun, stay hydrated and take precautions against heat-related illnesses as extreme temperatures continue across large parts of the country.

It is also advised to avoid stepping out during the day unless absolutely necessary. If stepping out, one must wear protective covering.