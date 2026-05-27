No relief from heatwave for north, central India; Delhi sizzles at 46°C

According to the latest IMD bulletin, severe heatwave conditions prevailed in many pockets of Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh, while isolated areas in East Uttar Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh also recorded extreme heat.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 27, 2026 11:23 AM IST
Women cover their faces with scarves and shield themselves from the heat with umbrellas on a hot summer dayWomen cover their faces with scarves and shield themselves from the heat with umbrellas on a hot summer day. (Source: ANI Photo)
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Large parts of Central and Northwest India are expected to continue reeling under heatwave to severe heatwave conditions over the next 3 to 4 days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning that the maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi could touch in the range of 44°C to 46°C and 27°C to 29°C, respectively on Wednesday.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, severe heatwave conditions prevailed in many pockets of Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh, while isolated areas in East Uttar Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh also recorded extreme heat. Heatwave conditions were additionally reported from parts of Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Odisha, Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Delhi, Punjab among worst-hit regions

The weather office said Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are likely to witness heatwave conditions on 27 and 28 May, with severe heatwave conditions expected in parts of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha are also likely to face intense heat over the next few days.

Delhi is expected to experience mainly clear skies on Wednesday, with strong surface winds of up to 40 kmph during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 44°C and 46°C which is above normal for this time of the year.

Warm nights ahead

The weather department also warned of warm nights in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Telangana, reducing nighttime relief from the scorching daytime temperatures.

Hot and humid weather is also likely to prevail in parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Konkan and coastal regions of Saurashtra and Kutch over the coming days.

 
IMD ALERT · MAY 27, 2026
India Heatwave 2026
State-wise weather conditions · As of May 27, 2026
States Affected
19
Delhi Max Temp
44–46°C
Severe Heatwave
6 Regions
Relief From
May 29
1
Delhi
May 27–28 · Max 44–46°C
 
SEVERE
46°C
max today
2
Punjab
May 27–28 · Northwest
 
SEVERE
data n/a
3
Haryana
May 27–28 · Northwest
 
SEVERE
data n/a
4
Uttar Pradesh
East UP · May 27–28
 
SEVERE
data n/a
5
Vidarbha
Central India · Ongoing
 
SEVERE
data n/a
6
Chhattisgarh
Central India · Ongoing
 
SEVERE
data n/a
7
Rajasthan
West Raj · Next few days
 
HEATWAVE
data n/a
8
Madhya Pradesh
East MP + West MP · Ongoing
 
HEATWAVE
data n/a
9
Uttarakhand
Ongoing
 
HEATWAVE
data n/a
10
Bihar
Ongoing
 
HEATWAVE
data n/a
11
Odisha
Heatwave + Hot & Humid
 
HEATWAVE
data n/a
12
Telangana
Heatwave + Warm nights
 
HEATWAVE
data n/a
13
Coastal AP
Coastal Andhra Pradesh
 
HEATWAVE
data n/a
14
West Bengal
Gangetic WB · Coming days
 
HOT & HUMID
data n/a
15
Tamil Nadu
Coming days
 
HOT & HUMID
data n/a
16
Konkan
Coming days
 
HOT & HUMID
data n/a
17
Saurashtra & Kutch
Coastal · Coming days
 
HOT & HUMID
data n/a
18
Northeast India
Next 2–3 days
 
HEAVY RAIN
Very Heavy
isolated
19
East India
Adjoining NE · Next 2–3 days
 
HEAVY RAIN
Heavy
isolated
# STATE / REGION CONDITION ZONE DURATION NIGHT RELIEF
1 Delhi Severe Heatwave Northwest May 27–28 Warm nights
2 Punjab Severe Heatwave Northwest May 27–28 Warm nights
3 Haryana Severe Heatwave Northwest May 27–28 Warm nights
4 Uttar Pradesh Severe Heatwave East UP May 27–28 Warm nights
5 Vidarbha Severe Heatwave Central Ongoing
6 Chhattisgarh Severe Heatwave Central Ongoing
7 Rajasthan Heatwave West Raj Next few days
8 Madhya Pradesh Heatwave East + West Ongoing Warm nights
9 Uttarakhand Heatwave North Ongoing
10 Bihar Heatwave East Ongoing
11 Odisha Heatwave East Ongoing
12 Telangana Heatwave South Ongoing Warm nights
13 Coastal AP Heatwave South Ongoing
14 West Bengal Hot & Humid Gangetic WB Coming days
15 Tamil Nadu Hot & Humid South Coming days
16 Konkan Hot & Humid West Coast Coming days
17 Saurashtra & Kutch Hot & Humid West Coast Coming days
18 Northeast India Heavy Rainfall Northeast Next 2–3 days Relief
19 East India Heavy Rainfall Adjoining NE Next 2–3 days Relief
Click column headers to sort · Data sourced from IMD bulletin, May 27, 2026
Today · May 27
Peak Heat in Delhi
Max 44–46°C. Clear skies, strong surface winds up to 40 kmph. Min 27–29°C — warm nights offer no respite.
Wednesday Evening
Thunderstorm Warning
Delhi likely to see light rain and thunderstorms in the evening with gusty winds up to 60 kmph.
Thursday · May 28
Temperatures Drop to 35–37°C
Delhi forecast to receive spells of light rain and thunderstorms through the day — markedly below normal for the season.
May 29 Onwards
Widespread Relief Expected
Western disturbances and humidity likely to bring cloud cover, thunderstorms and rainfall across several heat-hit regions.
Ongoing · Northeast & East India
Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Northeast and adjoining East India over the next 2–3 days, per IMD. Contrasts sharply with the heatwave gripping Central and Northwest India.
Source: India Meteorological Department (IMD) · Data as of May 27, 2026 · Temperature figures for Delhi only; state-level data not available in source
Express InfoGenIE
 

Rain, thunderstorms to bring respite

A gradual respite is expected May 29 onwards as western disturbances and humidity are likely to bring clouds, thunderstorms and rainfall over several regions.

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Delhi is likely to see partly cloudy skies with light rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday evening, accompanied by gusty winds reaching 60 kmph. By Thursday, the city may receive spells of light rain and thunderstorms through the day, bringing temperatures down to 35°C-37°C, which is expected to be markedly below normal.

Meanwhile, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Northeast and adjoining eastern India during the next two-three days, the IMD bulletin stated.

Advisory issued by IMD

In the wake of the sustained extreme heat conditions, the IMD has advised people to avoid exposure to the sun, stay hydrated and take precautions against heat-related illnesses as extreme temperatures continue across large parts of the country.

It is also advised to avoid stepping out during the day unless absolutely necessary. If stepping out, one must wear protective covering.

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