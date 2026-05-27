No relief from heatwave for north, central India; Delhi sizzles at 46°C

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Large parts of Central and Northwest India are expected to continue reeling under heatwave to severe heatwave conditions over the next 3 to 4 days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning that the maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi could touch in the range of 44°C to 46°C and 27°C to 29°C, respectively on Wednesday.
According to the latest IMD bulletin, severe heatwave conditions prevailed in many pockets of Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh, while isolated areas in East Uttar Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh also recorded extreme heat. Heatwave conditions were additionally reported from parts of Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Odisha, Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.
The weather office said Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are likely to witness heatwave conditions on 27 and 28 May, with severe heatwave conditions expected in parts of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha are also likely to face intense heat over the next few days.
Delhi is expected to experience mainly clear skies on Wednesday, with strong surface winds of up to 40 kmph during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 44°C and 46°C which is above normal for this time of the year.
The weather department also warned of warm nights in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Telangana, reducing nighttime relief from the scorching daytime temperatures.
Hot and humid weather is also likely to prevail in parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Konkan and coastal regions of Saurashtra and Kutch over the coming days.
|#
|STATE / REGION
|CONDITION
|ZONE
|DURATION
|NIGHT RELIEF
|1
|Delhi
|Severe Heatwave
|Northwest
|May 27–28
|Warm nights
|2
|Punjab
|Severe Heatwave
|Northwest
|May 27–28
|Warm nights
|3
|Haryana
|Severe Heatwave
|Northwest
|May 27–28
|Warm nights
|4
|Uttar Pradesh
|Severe Heatwave
|East UP
|May 27–28
|Warm nights
|5
|Vidarbha
|Severe Heatwave
|Central
|Ongoing
|—
|6
|Chhattisgarh
|Severe Heatwave
|Central
|Ongoing
|—
|7
|Rajasthan
|Heatwave
|West Raj
|Next few days
|—
|8
|Madhya Pradesh
|Heatwave
|East + West
|Ongoing
|Warm nights
|9
|Uttarakhand
|Heatwave
|North
|Ongoing
|—
|10
|Bihar
|Heatwave
|East
|Ongoing
|—
|11
|Odisha
|Heatwave
|East
|Ongoing
|—
|12
|Telangana
|Heatwave
|South
|Ongoing
|Warm nights
|13
|Coastal AP
|Heatwave
|South
|Ongoing
|—
|14
|West Bengal
|Hot & Humid
|Gangetic WB
|Coming days
|—
|15
|Tamil Nadu
|Hot & Humid
|South
|Coming days
|—
|16
|Konkan
|Hot & Humid
|West Coast
|Coming days
|—
|17
|Saurashtra & Kutch
|Hot & Humid
|West Coast
|Coming days
|—
|18
|Northeast India
|Heavy Rainfall
|Northeast
|Next 2–3 days
|Relief
|19
|East India
|Heavy Rainfall
|Adjoining NE
|Next 2–3 days
|Relief
A gradual respite is expected May 29 onwards as western disturbances and humidity are likely to bring clouds, thunderstorms and rainfall over several regions.
Delhi is likely to see partly cloudy skies with light rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday evening, accompanied by gusty winds reaching 60 kmph. By Thursday, the city may receive spells of light rain and thunderstorms through the day, bringing temperatures down to 35°C-37°C, which is expected to be markedly below normal.
Meanwhile, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Northeast and adjoining eastern India during the next two-three days, the IMD bulletin stated.
In the wake of the sustained extreme heat conditions, the IMD has advised people to avoid exposure to the sun, stay hydrated and take precautions against heat-related illnesses as extreme temperatures continue across large parts of the country.
It is also advised to avoid stepping out during the day unless absolutely necessary. If stepping out, one must wear protective covering.
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