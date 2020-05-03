Heatwave for next two days over Marathwada, Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh: IMD

Recording 44.8 degrees, Akola remained the hottest city in Maharashtra on Friday. (Representational) Recording 44.8 degrees, Akola remained the hottest city in Maharashtra on Friday. (Representational)

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heatwave conditions over Vidarbha and Marathwada sub-divisions of Maharashtra during the next four days. This comes after a relatively cooler April month, when day temperatures largely remained within normal ranges over most of Maharashtra.

However, since Friday, the maximum temperatures recorded in Vidarbha had seen a sharp rise with temperatures touching 45 degrees. Recording 44.8 degrees, Akola remained the hottest city in Maharashtra on Friday.

According to the latest Extended Range Forecast (ERS) issued by IMD, day temperatures during May is likely to remain higher than normal over central, west and northern India. In its summer season forecast, the Met office had predicted frequent and intense spells of heatwaves along these regions during May and June.

The Nagpur-based Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has placed Nagpur, Akola, Amravati and Wardha districts on red alert May 4 and May 5, as the heatwave is likely to peak during these days.

Until Saturday noon, Parbhani remained the hottest city in the State and recorded a maximum temperature of 44.2 degree Celsius.

There would be heatwave conditions experienced also over neighbouring Madhya Pradesh during May 4 and May 5, IMD officials noted.

