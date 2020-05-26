Heatwave conditions to be at its peak over north and central India today

Migrant workers cover themselves with a scarf, to protect from heat as they wait to get registered before boarding a train to their home state of eastern Bihar, during an extended lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi. (Reuters) Migrant workers cover themselves with a scarf, to protect from heat as they wait to get registered before boarding a train to their home state of eastern Bihar, during an extended lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi. (Reuters)

Weather and temperature Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the heatwave condition will be at its peak on Tuesday over the plains of northwest India, central India and adjoining interior parts of eastern India due to the prevailing dry northwesterly winds over these areas. It also said that the hot spell is very likely to prevail over these areas till May 28. On Monday, Rajasthan’s Churu district recorded the highest temperature of 47.5 degrees Celcius.

Today, the maximum temperatures in Delhi will be 44 degrees Celcius, Punjab and Rajasthan (43 degrees Celcius), Haryana (45 degrees Celcius), Chandigarh 42 and Madhya Pradesh (44 degrees Celcius.

A heatwave is considered if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40°C or more for plains, 37°C or more for coastal stations and at least 30°C or more for hilly regions, according to the IMD. For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the actual maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius and severe heatwave when it is 47 degrees Celsius or above.

And heat stroke is a form of hyperthermia or heat-related illness with abnormally elevated temperatures accompanied by physical symptoms, including changes in the functioning of the nervous system. Unlike heat cramps and heat exhaustion, heat stroke is a medical emergency that can prove fatal if not treated on time.

Which states will see severe heatwave

Meteorological sub-division wise, severe heatwave conditions at isolated pockets is very likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha during May 26- May 27. Also, only heatwave conditions over these areas on May 28 has been predicted. The heatwave conditions are also likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Chhattisgarh, interior Odisha, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, interior Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar and Jharkhand during the next 2-3 days.

Substantial reduction of heatwave conditions from May 29

Under the influence of a Western Disturbance and formation of the east-west trough in lower levels and likely occurrence of rain/thunderstorm from May 28-29, the maximum temperature over plains of north India is likely to recede from May 28 onwards with a substantial reduction of heatwave conditions from May 29. Under the favourable wind conditions over parts of central and adjoining eastern parts of India, heatwave conditions are also likely to reduce from these areas from May 29.

On Monday, severe heatwave conditions were reported in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch and Vidarbha and heatwave conditions were reported at most places over Vidarbha, at many places over East Uttar Pradesh and West Rajasthan, at a few places over Haryana, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets over West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Marathwada, Telangana, Gujarat State and Chhattisgarh. The maximum temperatures were above normal at most places on Monday.

‘Red alert’ for heatwave in Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan till today

The IMD had on Sunday issued a “red” alert for heatwave in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh and Rajasthan for Monday and Tuesday. It advised taking extreme care for vulnerable people, including infants, elderly and people with chronic diseases. The “red” warning is in place for two days, Monday and Tuesday.

IMD has four colour-coded messages — green, yellow, amber and red. Green indicates normal conditions while red denotes extreme weather situations. A red colour warning means there is a high chance of developing heat-related illnesses and heat strokes in people of all ages, said the IMD.

The IMD has also issued an orange warning for heatwave for east Uttar Pradesh, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre, told the PTI. He warned that temperatures could hit 47 degrees Celsius in some parts over the next two-three days. This is also for the first time this summer that a red warning has been issued for heatwave, Srivastava said.

Maximum temperature in all Indian states on Monday. (Source: IMD) Maximum temperature in all Indian states on Monday. (Source: IMD)

‘No case of heat stroke reported so far’: Number of heat-related illnesses down in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, with maximum temperatures set to rise in parts of Maharashtra as well, state health authorities said, so far, there was no documented case of heat stroke this year. So much so that at the state-run Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Dial 108 ambulances, officials said in the last three months, they had not served any heat-related emergency. “Our ambulances have been serving a minimum of 2,500 to 3,000 patients daily – for Covid as well as non-Covid emergencies. However, in the last three months, we have not served any heat-related emergency,” said EMS officials.

In Nagpur, which is already at 47 degrees Celsius mark, state health officials said, so far, there was no documented case of heat stroke. Last year, there were 568 recorded cases of heat stroke and nine deaths in the state. Of these, 213 cases were from the Nagpur division. However, there were no deaths.

While the state disaster management unit works in close coordination with India Meteorological Department, state health department and Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority, Maharashtra’s mitigation and response measures also lay extra emphasis in Marathwada and Vidarbha regions.

Hyderabad records the highest temperature this summer

The Hyderabad center of India Meteorological Department(IMD) has said that heatwave situations would continue in the state till May 26. Dry weather would prevail especially in districts of Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Sircilla, Karimnagar, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Khammam, Kothagudem, Warangal, Nalgonda, Mahaboobnagar and Suryapet. Further, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are likely to occur at isolated places across the State for May 26 and 27. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society(TSDPS), the greater Hyderabad region recorded the maximum temperature of 44.4 degrees Celsius Saturday.

Also, a large number of people are not exposed to the prevailing heatwave conditions as they are not stepping out of their houses due to the lockdown. But, it is important that you keep yourself healthy and hydrated inside the house as well. The body’s temperature needs to be regulated, because it is possible to be dehydrated even when you are not walking out in the heat.

Delhi-based nutritionist, reiki practitioner and therapist Urvashi Puri says that digestion plays a key role in keeping the body cool. “It also reflects on the skin,” she says.

