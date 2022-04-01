Heatwave in Northwest and Central India in April; below-normal temperatures in South

Living in northwest or central India? Brace yourselves for a heatwave this April as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts above-normal maximum temperatures throughout the month.

The country has already experienced 2 heatwaves this year, the first between March 11 and 21, and the second which started on March 26 and is currently continuing. The maximum day temperatures are currently five to nine degrees above normal.

Heat wave conditions are likely to reduce in terms of intensity over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh from Friday, IMD said in its latest bulletin, while isolated heatwave conditions will continue over Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, parts of Odisha and Telangana till April 2.

Coming down to the South, normal to below normal maximum temperatures are likely to prevail. Many parts of the east, and the Northeast will experiencing similar weather conditions.

In terms of rainfall, India is expected to receive normal rain of the long period average (LPA) in April, the weather office said. Northwest and central India, and some parts of the Northeast, are expected to receive below-normal rainfall this month.

Isolated heavy rainfall is predicted over Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh on Friday and from April 3 to April 5. Light to moderate rainfall is also very likely over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days.