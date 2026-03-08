Heatwave alert for Vidarbha, Andhra, TN, Gujarat until March 11

“There would be no major change in the heat conditions over Vidarbha for the next five days. Thereafter, the temperatures will further rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius,” the IMD said.

Heatwave conditions are set to emerge and prevail in multiple pockets of the country during the next five days week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned.

Vidarbha was the latest to be added to the extreme heat conditions this March, with Akola (40.8 degrees Celsius) Saturday remaining the hottest location in the country. Other areas in Vidarbha where day temperatures ranged 4 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal were Amravati (40.6 degrees Celsius), Wardha (40 degrees Celsius), Washim (39.2 degrees Celsius) and Chandrapur (38.8 degrees Celsius).

“The maximum temperatures remained appreciably above normal, ranging between 37 – 41 degrees Celsius, over many areas in interior Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, some parts of north interior Karnataka. The day temperatures were over 5 degrees Celsius above normal across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” the IMD said on Saturday.