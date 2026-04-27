Heatwave tightens grip over Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan

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Heatwave alert: Heatwave continues to bear down on northwest and central India on Monday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of host spell persisting in isolated pockets across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar and Gujarat.
According to IMD’s official weather warning, major districts of Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha are likely to record maximum temperatures above 42°C between April 24 and April 30.
On Sunday, Maharashtra recorded country’s highest temperature at 46.9Â°C at Akola, while Nagpur and several other parts of Vidarbha too reeld under severe heatwave conditions, the weather department officials said. Their forcast said heatwave conditions are likely to continue at isolated places over the region till Tuesday.
The highest maximum temperature recorded on Saturday was a scorching 47.4°C in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda.
Yet some relief is on the way. An active western disturbance is triggering the possibility of thundery development and very light rain across Delhi and the broader northwest from today evening onwards. Sustained surface winds in the capital are expected to gust up to 50 kmph through the day.
Delhi, which has seen maximum temperatures in the 43–44°C range over the past 24 hours — above normal by more than 5°C, will see a partly cloudy sky develop through Monday afternoon. The IMD has forecast the possibility of thundery development accompanied by very light rain or drizzle toward the late afternoon and evening hours. Winds will be strong, gusting to 50 kmph.
Skies are expected to turn cloudy, with maximum temperatures likely to drop to the 40–42°C range. Spells of very light rain or drizzle with lightning and strong winds (gusting to 50 kmph) are also likely. The real break comes on April 29, when the maximum temperature is expected to ease further to 39–41°C.
The Western Disturbance is set to bring scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall and snowfall to Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh today and tomorrow, with isolated hailstorms expected on April 28. Himachal Pradesh will see rainfall from April 28–30, and Uttarakhand is expected to see hail activity from April 28.
Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) from today through May 2. Uttar Pradesh can expect similar activity from April 28 to May 2, while Rajasthan is covered through April 29.
Across Central India, maximum temperatures are expected to fall by 2–3°C during April 28–30. Maharashtra will see a gradual decline of 2–3°C between April 27 and May 1. Gujarat is forecast to cool by 2–3°C from April 29 through May 2. Northeast India should see a more notable fall of 3–4°C between April 27 and 30.
A word of caution, however: the IMD also notes that temperatures across Northwest India are likely to creep back up by 2–3°C on May 1 and 2, meaning the respite is partial rather than a sustained seasonal break.
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