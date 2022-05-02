Heatwave set to abate tomorrow, thundershowers to bring respite, says IMD

The prevailing heatwave conditions over Rajasthan, Vidarbha in Maharashtra and pockets around Delhi will abate starting Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

The maximum temperatures over northwest India is set to fall by three-four degrees Celsius and remain so until Friday, IMD officials said. Many places in west Rajasthan and Vidarbha had been recording over 45 degrees Celsius all through last week.

From Thursday onwards, most parts of north and central India will be free from the heatwave. Besides, there are chances of thunderstorms and rain over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and all southern states till Friday.

“This is under the influence of the approaching western disturbance. Rainfall over the southern peninsula will be caused by the wind discontinuity in lower levels,” IMD officials said.

Likewise, central India too will experience a reduction in heat as the day temperatures will decrease by two-three degrees Celsius for the next three days.

However, Maharashtra and Gujarat may continue to experience hotter days this week, with a heatwave forecast on Thursday and Friday over Madhya Maharashtra.

Around Friday, the IMD has forecast the formation of a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. Its course of intensification and likely severity are not certain now. But low-pressure systems developing in May in the Bay of Bengal have strong chances of intensifying into cyclones, IMD director-general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

In view of the low-pressure system, the IMD has said that rainfall over India’s east coast and the Andaman and Nicobar islands will continue.