Heat wave, hot days and warm nights over Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, UP: IMD

Kids enjoy a nice afternoon swim to get a respite from scorching summer heat at the canal near Janata Vasahat near Parvati. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

The MET department has said day temperatures over a majority of regions in the North, East, Northwest and central India would remain above normal during the summer.

In its ‘Seasonal outlook for temperatures during March to May 2021’ statement released on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said above normal maximum temperatures are expected mainly over Odisha and Jharkhand — more than 0.5 degree in comparison to the long period average (LPA).

“Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh should particularly brace for events of heat waves, hotter days and warmer nights during March to May period, this year,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general, IMD.

Besides, a hotter season is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Kutch, Saurashtra, East Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh, along with Konkan and coastal Andhra Pradesh sub-divisions.

Day temperatures over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha sub-divisions of Maharashtra, along with Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, however, are likely to remain anywhere about 0.5 degree below normal.

Minimum temperatures over most areas along central India, Karnataka, areas along foothills of the Himalayas, Sikkim and Jammu and Kashmir will remain normal, stated the IMD’s seasonal outlook.

The Met department also said moderate intensity La Nina conditions are presently prevailing over central and equatorial Pacific Ocean. La Nina is the abnormal cooling of sea surface temperatures along the equatorial Pacific Ocean. This ocean phenomenon is known to influence monsoon and regulate global temperatures.

“The latest forecast indicates that La Nina conditions are likely to sustain during the upcoming hot weather season till May,” the statement read.