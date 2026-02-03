Shopkeeper at centre of ‘Mohammad Deepak’ row speaks: ‘Why will we change shop’s name? Everyone is with us’

Baba Clothes store in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal, at the centre of a storm after a video of gym owner Deepak Kumar objecting to the harassment of the shop’s elderly owner went viral, will not change its name, the son of the shopkeeper told The Indian Express.
Police have filed an FIR against unknown persons after Bajrang Dal members gathered and raised slogans against Deepak Kumar, days after he stood up for 70-year-old Vakeel Ahmed when the latter was being harassed by a group of people who demanded that the word Baba be removed from the store’s name. In a viral video of the incident, Kumar was seen confronting the mob and telling them, “My name is Mohammad Deepak.”
Vakeel Ahmed’s son, Shoaib Ahmed (38), told The Indian Express that they have been running the business for 30 years. “Before this incident, the group had asked us to take down the board with the name Baba, but we ignored them. They asked us to print our names on the board instead of Baba. On January 26, the men were intimidating us to change the name of the shop. Hearing the commotion, Deepak stepped in, and the rest is history.”
Ahmed said they are not considering changing the name of the shop.
“On Saturday, I had left the shop to fetch my children from school when a large gathering assembled in front and started hurling abuses. That was when I got scared. I did not return that day. My father stayed put as he suffers from Parkinson’s disease,” he said.
Ahmed said they are not considering changing the name of the shop. “Ab kyun hataun? Sab hamare saath hain (Why will I change it; everyone is with us). It is heartwarming that there are people who can stand by us in times of crisis,” he said.
