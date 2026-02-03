Shopkeeper at centre of ‘Mohammad Deepak’ row speaks: ‘Why will we change shop’s name? Everyone is with us’

In a viral video of the incident, Kumar was seen confronting the mob and telling them, “My name is Mohammad Deepak.”

Baba Clothes store in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal, at the centre of a storm after a video of gym owner Deepak Kumar objecting to the harassment of the shop’s elderly owner went viral, will not change its name, the son of the shopkeeper told The Indian Express.

Police have filed an FIR against unknown persons after Bajrang Dal members gathered and raised slogans against Deepak Kumar, days after he stood up for 70-year-old Vakeel Ahmed when the latter was being harassed by a group of people who demanded that the word Baba be removed from the store’s name. In a viral video of the incident, Kumar was seen confronting the mob and telling them, “My name is Mohammad Deepak.”