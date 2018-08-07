Heart attacks, suicides kill CRPF jawans 15 times more than anti-Naxal operations

This year till July, 39 personnel died due to heart attack, 5 due to malaria and dengue, 19 because of depression and suicide. (File) This year till July, 39 personnel died due to heart attack, 5 due to malaria and dengue, 19 because of depression and suicide. (File)

Heart attacks, depression and suicides claimed lives of CRPF troops 15 times more than anti-Naxal operations during the last two years, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday. Minister of State for Home Hansraj G Ahir in a written reply in the Lok Sabha said while a total of 1,294 personnel of the force were killed between 2016 and July this year, 85 troops died in operations in the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected states of Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

According to data, last year 156 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel died due to heart attack, six due to malaria and dengue, 38 because of depression and suicide and 435 due to other non-operational reasons. Similarly, the data for 2016 reveals that 92 troops of the force died due to heart attack, 5 due to dengue or malaria, 26 because of depression and suicides while 353 lost their lives due to other reasons.

This year till July, 39 personnel died due to heart attack, 5 due to malaria and dengue, 19 because of depression and suicide while 124 lost their lives due to other reasons. The over three-lakh personnel strong CRPF is country’s largest Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and is also the lead force to conduct anti-Naxal operations and render a variety of duties in the internal security domain of the country.

The combined data shows that heart attacks, depression, suicides, malaria, dengue and other such reasons constitute 15 times more over operational duties as the major reasons for the death of CRPF jawans and officers in the last two years. The minister added that in order to boost the morale of the troops deployed in anti-Maoist operations, measures like grant of risk allowance, house rent allowance and extension of facility for retention of government accommodation at the last place of posting is “already in place”.

“In addition, insurance and various advances and loans are given to ensure financial well being. Basic amenities like proper accommodation, medical facilities, timely evacuation of injured, better promotional avenues, gallantry awards, rewards/appreciations, grievance redress among others are being addressed,” Ahir said.

