HearMeToo: UN House in India turns orange as part of ’16 Days of Activism’ against gender-based violence

The UN House in India turned orange on Friday, ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, celebrated on November 25 every year. The movement was organised by UN Women, along with the UN India, as part of the global 16 Days of Activism campaign.

The 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence is an international initiative which takes place each year. It commences on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and continues till the International Day of Human Rights on December 10.

This year’s theme is ‘Orange the World: #HearMeToo,’ and as in previous years, the colour orange is used to draw global attention to the issue, while the hashtag is encouraged to amplify the message of survivors and activists and to put them at the centre of the conversation and response.

The special event, under UN Secretary General’s UNiTE campaign, has utilized the colour orange to represent a brighter future, free from violence against women and girls, as a unifying theme running through its global activities.

Indian playback singer, Neeti Mohan, who was present at the event said, “While we are struggling to find balance in the words the positive is that we have a uniting movement. The day the word ‘Gender’ does not exist is the day a gender-equal society would be in existence.”

National Award-winning filmmaker and producer, Vibha Bakshi, introduced the teaser of her documentary movie SON RISE. “It is focused on the changing narrative which highlights that we must involve men and boys in building a safer society for women and girls. We must now put all efforts in making a society which has no place for gender inequality and violence,” Bakshi said.

“Many women are waiting for their concerns to be heeded to. Their voices must be heard too, and hence the theme #HearMeToo”, Nishtha Satyam, Deputy Representative of UN Women India said.

The campaign HeForShe aims to collect a million pledges under which people of all gender stand in solidarity with women to create a bold, visible and united force for gender equality.