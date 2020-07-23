Hearing, speech-impaired teen uses Internet during lockdown to find family

Abdul Latif meets his father after ten years. (Express) Abdul Latif meets his father after ten years. (Express)

Abdul Latif was eight years old when he was found crying on the streets of Fatehgarh Sahib in 2010 by a Sikh villager, Gurnam Singh. Ten years on, the hearing- and speech-impaired teenager from UP’s Farrukhabad used his school’s decision to provide students extensive access to the Internet during the lockdown to track down his family.

Now a Class 11 student at the Patiala School for the Deaf and Blind, Abdul found an old friend whose name he remembered on Facebook, who then managed to connect him to his parents.

Abdul’s father Tahib Ali reached the Patiala school Wednesday to meet his son. “We moved heaven and earth when we lost Abdul in Ghaziabad… We do not know how he reached Fatehgarh Sahib,” he said.

Abdul’s mother Salma Begum made repeated phone calls inquiring about her son as the father completed police formalities to take custody of his son.

Col Karminder Singh (retd), secretary of the society which runs the Patiala School, where the Gurnam Singh family got Abdul admitted, said, “We give limited access to our students. However, in lockdown we increased their access of Internet to help them with online studies… Abdul utilised this time to search on social media platforms for some of his old friends…”

Meanwhile, Tahib was all praise for the Gurnam Singh family and the Patiala school. “We gave birth to him but these people have raised him. They have all kept him with lot of love,” he said.

