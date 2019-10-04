Ayodhya case hearing to conclude a day early on Oct 17: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Friday revised the last date for the conclusion of hearing in the Ayodhya case to October 17 from October 18. In September, the apex court had asked parties in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case to complete their arguments by October 18, adding that they won’t be given an extra day.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, who is heading the five-judge bench, had said, “If arguments can’t get over by October 18, there won’t be an extra day.” The bench also comprises of Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan, and S Abdul Nazeer.

Meanwhile, as the fresh deadline approaches, the hopes of arriving at a settlement on the issue seems to be far fetched as Ramlalla Virajman, one of the three main parties to the suit, said no to further mediation. Exploring the mediation option, the Supreme Court had on March 8 constituted a three-member committee comprising its retired judge Justice F M Ibrahim Kalifulla, Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu.

Reviewing the progress on August 1, the court announced that the process had failed to make any headway and, five days later, started day-to-day hearing on the appeals.

The apex court had on Thursday restrained a Hindu party from placing or relying on any material as new evidence in the case saying, it won’t allow it at this stage of the hearing. “Just because a five-judge Constitution bench is sitting you cannot bring any new materials at this stage. The Constitution bench is hearing this case because of the importance and sensitivity of the matter,” said a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The bench stopped senior advocate P N Mishra, appearing for a Hindu party, from referring to the sacredness of Rama Sethu based on the Skanda Purana.