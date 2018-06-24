Hear the ‘Sinhs’

Maulik Jadav, 22, now has policemen guarding him, his apartment. (Express photo/Javed Raja) Maulik Jadav, 22, now has policemen guarding him, his apartment. (Express photo/Javed Raja)

DHOLKA town’s claim to fame is being one of the first municipalities in the country. Chandubhai Jadav, 51, and wife Hansaba moved here about a year ago from nearby Valthera village, seeking better prospects for their children.

But the past of their caste has followed them to town, located 40 km from Ahmedabad. Their eldest son, 22-year-old Maulik Jadav, is at the centre of the recent Dalit assertion in several parts of Gujarat through adding ‘Sinh’, a usually upper caste title, to their name. The reaction from the other side has been swift, with at least three instances of Dalits being attacked.

A dusty road leads to the all-Dalit Shantikunj Society, off Mujpur road in Dholka town. Three policemen currently guard the apartment complex, with one deployed solely for Maulik.

As he sits at his parent’s home in the society, under a framed picture of B R Ambedkar on the wall, Maulik’s phone keeps ringing and beeping with constant messages. His younger sister Divya sits nearby writing in a notebook with a picture of the Dalit leader on the cover. Artificial flowers are placed in vases throughout the small house.

Saying he can now gather a thousand people with one phone call, Maulik says, “Why can’t we use surnames like Sinh? The Constitution gives equal rights to everyone.”

Maulik’s first brush with activism was his association with the march led by Jignesh Mevani, now an Independent MLA, to protest against the flogging of four Dalit youths for skinning a dead cow in July 2016. He calls himself a “full-time social worker” now, and Maulik’s parents say they won’t stand in his way.

Chandubhai says their village Valthera would see frequent clashes between Dalits and upper castes, and the reason he moved to Dholka was to give his children a better education and life. Apart from farming his two bighas of land back in the village, he works for a midday meal contractor. “My son takes up cases of our community and fights for them. This irks the upper castes,” he says.

While Maulik has done B.Sc (Physics), Divya just finished her bachelors in Gujarati literature. Younger brother Vaibhav is doing a diploma course in architecture at Vadodara.

On May 10, a minor Dalit boy from Badrakha village, about 10 km from Dholka, first put ‘Sinh’ as his surname on his Facebook profile. He was beaten up by 60-70 members of an OBC caste. While locals claim a compromise has been reached since, Ahmedabad district superintendent of police R V Asari denies this, adding they have arrested two.

In protest against the assault on the teenager, Maulik added ‘Sinh’ to his name and appealed to others to follow him. Next, he uploaded a series of photos and posts on his Facebook account, including of him riding a Royal Enfield motorcycle, posing with a gun, as well as his quotes to the media on caste discrimination.

In a May 13 post, where he posed with a gun, Maulik wrote, “To become a lion, one has to work like a lion… No one becomes a lion merely by virtue of his birth… Break the caste, unite the community… Hail Bharat… Hail Constitution.”

Maulik has told police that following his posts, for over a week, he got calls from upper caste men asking him to apologise and remove ‘Sinh’ from his Facebook profile. On May 22, six persons allegedly attacked Maulik near a petrol pump about 4 km from his home. “There are two main accused who are absconding. We are trying to arrest them,” the SP says.

The attack on Maulik was followed by other clashes between Dalits and upper castes in Dholka as well as Maulik’s village. Two cross-complaints were lodged by members of the two communities against each other, alleging attack and vandalism. Last week, a compromise was reached and the FIR quashed in the Gujarat High Court.

But the attacks have continued. On May 30, Ranjit Thakor, of Manaka village in Palanpur taluka, Banaskantha district, complained he was abducted by some Rajput youths and forced to shave off his moustache for adding ‘Sinh’ as surname on his marriage invitation card. Police say they have arrested six accused and the probe is on.

A day later, an OBC, 20-year-old Himat V Chauhan, was allegedly attacked for adding ‘Sinh’ to his name on his Facebook profile in Banaskantha district in north Gujarat.

Valthera has over 250 households, most of them either Dalits or OBCs. While the OBCs own most of the agricultural land and a majority of the pucca homes with big iron gates, the Dalits generally work as labourers on their farms.

The Dalit locality of Valthera is located right at the entrance of the village, with a separate temple. Three policemen are posted at the temple for security. One of them says, “I don’t know since exactly when, but for many years policemen have been deployed here. We work in shifts.”

Sarpanch Bharat Jadav too has a policeman armed with an automatic assault rifle guarding him round the clock. “I was attacked when I got elected about four years ago and received numerous threats. That’s why security was given to me,” he says.

Bharat, who supports Maulik’s move to add ‘Sinh’ as surname, adds, “This is a village notorious for caste conflict. While it was a seat reserved for Scheduled Castes when I won the post, I have won it this time despite it being an open category seat. But OBCs don’t want a Dalit sarpanch.”

The Valdhera panchayat office too has security, with six policemen deployed outside at all times.

A person near the office, who refused to identify himself, blames Dalits for Valthera’s lasting caste tension. “The problem is with them. This village has to keep policemen because of certain elements in the Dalit community who provoke us all the time.”

Bharatbhai B Vegar, the chairman of the Dholka taluka panchayat, says “two-three persons among Dalits are creating chaos”. “The village is otherwise very peaceful. We all live peacefully.”

Countering this, Maulik’s father Chandubhai says, “In the village, they don’t treat us as equals. I left tired of the nagging and harassment. The truth is upper caste men don’t want our children to become leaders.”

