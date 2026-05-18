NMC chief says AI won’t replace your doctor, but change medical education forever: Here’s why

Speaking at the conference, Dr Abhijat Sheth, said AI is already becoming an integral part of healthcare. (File Photo)

Chairperson of the National Medical Commission (NMC) and President of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (MBEMS), Dr Abhijat Sheth at the HealthAIcon 2026 summit said AI must be used to empower doctors as their roles continue to evolve, saying that the technology should support and not replace a doctor’s clinical expertise.

With the growing advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Medical Dialogues, in association with the National Medical Forum, hosted the first-ever national medical conference, HealthAIcon 2026, to discuss the growing role of AI in healthcare.

The event was held on May 17 in Eros Hotel in Nehru’s place in New Delhi. The event brought together policymakers, clinicians, researchers, innovators, and industry leaders from across the country to discuss the AI brought in transformations in the healthcare sector. HealthAIcon 2026 focused on the adoption of AI in medical settings and promoted discussions around the ethical, safe and quality use of AI in medical practice.