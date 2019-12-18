Health, WCD ministries identify areas of convergence to enhance woman, child nutrition

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan said under-nutrition and other social determinants are associated with maternal-child survival and development and since these issues are also a concern for WCD. (Representational Image) Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan said under-nutrition and other social determinants are associated with maternal-child survival and development and since these issues are also a concern for WCD. (Representational Image)

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan and Women & Child Development and Textiles Minister Smriti Irani have identified areas of enhanced convergence and collaboration for meeting goals for nutrition and health of women and children to achieve the global goal for health and nutrition. The two met at Nirman Bhawan on Monday.

Laying out the context of the meeting, Vardhan said, “We are committed to Universal Health Coverage. Our policies and programmes are directed towards making sure that every mother, every child and every adolescent survives and thrives”. He said under-nutrition and other social determinants are associated with maternal-child survival and development and since these issues are also a concern for WCD, this is a pertinent area of enhanced collaboration for the two ministries.

