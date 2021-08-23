‘Health visa holder’ caught at Bengaluru airport with Rs 11 cr cocaine in stomach

A 30-year-old “health visa holder” from an African country, who arrived in Bengaluru ostensibly for kidney treatment, was arrested at the airport after authorities discovered 1.3 kg of cocaine capsules worth Rs 11 crore inside his stomach.

An investigation by the police and the Directorate of Revenue Intielligence (DRI) has revealed that the man, who arrived from a West Asian country on Tuesday, was being used as a mule.

A senior police official declined to reveal details about him, including his name and nationality, with authorities suspecting he may be part of a large drug smuggling network.

The Bengaluru unit of the DRI at Kemepegowda International Airport intercepted the man based on a tip-off. A check of his luggage revealed nothing of note. But DRI officials, who had credible information, got a medical scan carried out on the suspect and found a large quantity of capsules in his stomach. The man was hospitalised to extract the capsules. Officials then confirmed that the capsules contained cocaine.

A senior DRI officer told reporters that that they were profiling flyers who arrived on a particular flight from West Asia, and that the suspect was on the same flight. The arrested man claimed that he was on a health visa to get treatment for a kidney ailment. The Kempegowda International Airport police have registered a case in the matter.

The suspect was supposed to deliver the smuggled cocaine through an associate who would meet him at a hotel where he would check in.