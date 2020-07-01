Health secy visits Surat, 199 new cases reported in district

In Surat, Katargam zone continues to be a pain point, with 60 people testing Covid-19 positive on Tuesday. (Rerpesentational) In Surat, Katargam zone continues to be a pain point, with 60 people testing Covid-19 positive on Tuesday. (Rerpesentational)

Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Jayanti Ravi visited Surat on Tuesday when the district reported 199 new Covid-19 cases, exceeding the number of new cases reported in Ahmedabad where 197 people tested positive .

The total number of positive cases reported in the state so far neared 32,700 with 618 new cases reported across the state. Valsad saw a surge in new cases with 20 people testing positive.

Ravi will be camping in Surat till the situation does not normalise. Surat saw a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases since June 1 when the curbs were eased. She also conducted meetings with the Covid-19 nodal officer and municipal authorities, and took stock of the situation. This is the second tour of Jayanti Ravi in Surat.

Addressing mediapersons after taking stock of the situation with district officials, Ravi said, “We will increase the beds in Covid-19 hospital in New Civil Hospital. I will camp here for a few days, and will observe the situation. As many as 100 more ventilators will be coming to Surat in coming days, adding to the existing strength, and keeping in mind the rise in number of patients in future. The reason behind the spike is people are not following proper Covid-19 guidelines like use of mask, maintaining social distance and use of sanitisers. Many cases among diamond polishers in Katargam zone had come into light and the major reason is their seating arrangements as no social distancing is maintained and not using sanitisers.”

Surat Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani had put diamond trading markets in Mahidharpura and Varachha under cluster zone. Majority of the small, medium and big diamond factories in Katargam zone had been shut down after several diamond polishers tested positive for Covid-19.

“If anybody complains related to more medical treatment fees being taken by the private hospitals, not as per the prescribed norms, action will be taken against them. Those in home isolation have to take extra care and if their health deteriorates, they should call 104 services, or can avail the facility of Dhanvantri rath,” she added.

In Surat, Katargam zone continues to be a pain point, with 60 people testing Covid-19 positive on Tuesday. The zone has reported a total of 1,235 cases till date. Apart from this, 22 new positive cases came from six talukas in Surat district, taking the total cases in the rural Surat jurisdiction to 547. Surat, however, took about 725 samples on Tuesday.

In Ahmedabad, where the total cases neared 21,000, the district reported as few cases as it did on April 27. The district at present has 3,500 patients undergoing treatment, while nearly 16,000 have been discharged till date. Ahmedabad also tested as many as 2,200 samples in a 24-hour span.

On the other hand, AMC declared two new micro containment zones, one each in the south and north zone. These include eight households in Asopalav Society in Vatva and 175 households in Rajavir Society in Thakkarbapa Nagar. The two new zones together contain a population of approximately 845.

Six micro containment zones were delisted. The six zones combined have an approximate population of 940 across 240 households.

Jamnagar reported 18 new cases, crossing 200 cases as did Patan after reporting 11 new cases. A Covid-19 patient succumbed to infection in Patan taking the Covid toll in the district to 16 with the case fatality rate of over seven per cent.

Navsari reported its second Covid-19 death while the death toll in Junagadh reached three.

