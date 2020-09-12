scorecardresearch
Health Secretary reviews N-E states’ Covid-19 strategy

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked states to implement stringent containment measures, ensure strict perimeter control, and carry out active house-to-house to case searches.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | September 12, 2020 3:58:57 am
The Union Health Secretary Friday held a video conference to review the Covid-19 management strategy in the eight North Eastern states.

Rajesh Bhushan asked states to implement stringent containment measures, ensure strict perimeter control, and carry out active house-to-house to case searches. The secretary also sought effective monitoring of home isolation cases; ramping up testing; early admission of patients, especially in cases of co-morbid and elderly population; and keeping the mortality rate to 1 percent or less.

The split of RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests in the states and re-testing percentages of symptomatic negatives from Antigen tests were also discussed.

