Health Secretary reviews N-E states’ Covid-19 strategy

Rajesh Bhushan also sought effective monitoring of home isolation cases; ramping up testing; early admission of patients, especially in cases of co-morbid and elderly population; and keeping the mortality rate to 1 percent or less.

The Union Health Secretary Friday held a video conference to review the Covid-19 management strategy in the eight North Eastern states.

Rajesh Bhushan asked states to implement stringent containment measures, ensure strict perimeter control, and carry out active house-to-house to case searches. The secretary also sought effective monitoring of home isolation cases; ramping up testing; early admission of patients, especially in cases of co-morbid and elderly population; and keeping the mortality rate to 1 percent or less.

The split of RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests in the states and re-testing percentages of symptomatic negatives from Antigen tests were also discussed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.