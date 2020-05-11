Test not required to end home isolation: Health ministry revises guidelines

Currently, mild or pre-symptomatic patients can opt for self-isolation at their homes if they have the requisite self-isolation facility and a caretaker to look after them. Currently, mild or pre-symptomatic patients can opt for self-isolation at their homes if they have the requisite self-isolation facility and a caretaker to look after them.

The Ministry of Health Affairs has said that patients in home isolation can end the quarantine after 17 days of onset of symptoms and no fever for 10 days. As per the revised guidelines issued on Sunday, patients with mild coronavirus symptoms will need no further testing after the home isolation period is over.

Earlier, according to the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry on April 27, the home isolation could be ended after a certificate issued by a surveillance medical officer declares a patient free of infection.

Currently, mild or pre-symptomatic patients can opt for self-isolation at their homes if they have the requisite self-isolation facility and a caretaker to look after them.

Follow Coronavirus in India LIVE updates

The guidelines also adds that the patient should regularly inform his health status to the district surveillance officer for further follow up by the surveillance teams. The caretaker and all close contacts of such cases should take Hydroxychloroquine as a preventive medication according to the protocol and as prescribed by the treating medical officer.

Besides, it calls for downloading the Arogya Setu App on mobile and it should remain active all the time (through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi). Immediate medical attention must be sought if there are serious signs or symptoms including difficulty in breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, mental confusion, developing bluish discolorations of lips/face develop or if is advised by treating medical officer.

Coronavirus Explained Explained: Why liquor matters to states

Explained: Why Covid-19 cases are likely to see sharp rise in coming days

Domestic helps are now allowed. Your RWAs cannot stop them legally. Here’s why Click here for more

Earlier last week, the ministry had revised its guidelines for discharging patients.

As per the global evidence, 80 per cent of COVID cases are mild cases while remaining 20 per cent may develop complications which would require hospitalisation. Out of the hospitalized cases of COVID-19, only 5 per cent may require ICU care. According to experts, the primary treatment for COVID-19 is supportive treatment in more than 80 per cent of the patients and oxygen therapy in around 15 per cent of patients along with other drugs.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd